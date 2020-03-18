LIC AAO Admit Card 2020 to Release on 27 March @licindia.in, LIC AAO AA AE Exam on 4 April

LIC AAO Admit Card 2020: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon release the admit card of online preliminary exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist, Assistant Engineers (A.E) and Assistant Architect (A.A). As per the LIC AAO Recruitment Notification, LIC AAO Admit Card Download Link will be active from 27 March to 04 April 2020.

LIC AAO Exam is scheduled to be held on 04 April 2020 (Saturday), as per official notice. There is a possibility for the postponed of the exam due to Coronavius (COVID - 19) Outbreak in the country. Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of LIC licindia.in for AAO Exam Updates.

Candidates should bring a Photo Identity proof in original bearing the same name as it appears on the LIC AAO Call Letter.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam will have objective type questions from three sections i.e. Reasoning Ability (35 Questions of 35 Marks), English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension (30 Questions of 30 Marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (35 Questions of 35 Marks). Each section will be given 20 minutes. English Language test will be of qualifying nature and the marks in English Language will not be counted for ranking.

Successful candidates in LIC AAO Pre Exam shall be called for LIC AAO Mains Exam followed by Interview Round. Candidate must pass in each section separately and should also obtain minimum marks in the aggregate to qualify for the online examinations (Preliminary and Main) and the interview.

Life Insurance Corporation of India is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 218 Assistant Engineers (A.E) in Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect (A.A) in Architect and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in CA/Actuarial/Legal/Rajbhasha/ IT.

