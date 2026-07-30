LIC HFL Final Result 2026 (OUT): Download Junior Assistant Merit List PDF at licindia.in
LIC HFL Junior Assistant Final Result 2026: The final result for the LIC HFL 2026 has been released for the Junior Assistant exam 2026. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the qualifying result on the official website. Those candidates who are shortlisted will receive joining formalities, place of posting and emails regarding document verification.
The LIC HFL Final Result 2026 for the post of Junior Assistant has been officially released on July 29, 2026, on the official website. Those candidates who appeared for the recruitment process will now be able to check the final merit list PDF on the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC), i.e. lichousing.com. The result for the LIC HFL has been released in a PDF Format. Those candidates who have been selected for the Junior Assistant Post will be informed about the further process that needs to be completed before joining. The place of posting will also be informed to the candidates through the registered email ID of the candidates.
LIC HFL Final Result for Junior Assistant 2026 Download Official PDF
The LIC HFL final result for the Junior Assistant post 2026 has been released in the PDF format. The result PDF will include details like the name of the candidate, the roll number of the candidate, the city and state of the candidate. The result has been released on the official website of the LIC HF, i.e., lichousing.com. Candidates can also use the official notification PDF given below to check their qualifying status:-
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LIC HFL Final Result Junior Assistant 2026
Key Highlights of the LIC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026
Given below are some of the key highlights of the LIC HFL Recruitment 2026:-
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Features
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Details
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Conducting Body
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LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL)
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Exam Name
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Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2026
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Post Name
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Junior Assistant
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Result Date
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July 29, 2026
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Exam Date
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June 6, 2026
How to Download the LIC HFL Result 2026?
To check the qualifying status for the LIC HFL Junior Assistant Final Result 2026, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited, i.e., lichousing.com
- Look for the Careers section on the homepage and click on it.
- Once the candidates are directed to the careers section, search for the notification named Final Merit List for Junior Assistant Post 2026 and click on it.
- The LIC HFL Final Result PDF will open on the screen. Candidates can use the Ctrl+F command to check their qualifying status.
- Download the result PDF and keep it safe for future use.
What Details Will be Mentioned on the LIC HFL Result PDF 2026?
Once the candidates have downloaded the LIC HFL Final Result PDF for Junior Assistant, they should carefully check the details which will be mentioned on the merit list. Given below are the details which will be mentioned in the Result PDF 2026:-
- Name of the candidate
- Roll number of the candidate
- Examination City
- State
Important Documents Required and Next Step for LIC HFL 2026
Those candidates who have qualified for the LIC HFL Junior Assistant Merit List 2026 will be informed about the further processes for the Junior Assistant Post 2026 through their registered email ID. As per the official result notice, the LIC Housing Finance will send emails to the selected candidates for the following process:-
- Joining Formalities
- Document Verification Schedule
- Place of Posting
- Reporting instructions
Candidates should also remember to carry the list of important documents for their document verification process before the joining letter is released. Given below is the list of the important documents that the candidates should keep ready:-
- Interview Call Letter and Online Exam Admit Card
- Result or the Final Selection List of Junior Assistant Post
- Graduation Marksheet and certificate
- Valid Photo Identity Card like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID or Driving License.
- Recent Passport-size photograph
- Printout of the LIC HFL Junior Assistant Application Form 2026
- Caste Certificate, if applicable
- No Objection Certificate from the employer if employed in any organisation currently.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.