LIC HFL Final Result 2026 (OUT): Download Junior Assistant Merit List PDF at licindia.in

The LIC HFL Final Result 2026 for the post of Junior Assistant has been officially released on July 29, 2026, on the official website. Those candidates who appeared for the recruitment process will now be able to check the final merit list PDF on the official website of the LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC), i.e. lichousing.com. The result for the LIC HFL has been released in a PDF Format. Those candidates who have been selected for the Junior Assistant Post will be informed about the further process that needs to be completed before joining. The place of posting will also be informed to the candidates through the registered email ID of the candidates.

LIC HFL Final Result for Junior Assistant 2026 Download Official PDF

The LIC HFL final result for the Junior Assistant post 2026 has been released in the PDF format. The result PDF will include details like the name of the candidate, the roll number of the candidate, the city and state of the candidate. The result has been released on the official website of the LIC HF, i.e., lichousing.com. Candidates can also use the official notification PDF given below to check their qualifying status:-