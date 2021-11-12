UPSC Prelims 2022: List of 10 Best Cities For Civil Services Preparation

UPSC Prelims 2022 would be conducted in June 2022 and the candidates must begin preparing now for it. Take a look at the 10 best cities across India for the preparation of UPSC Civil Services.

UPSC Prelims 2022 would be conducted on June 5th 2022. Many candidates prepare for UPSC Civil Services every year and for that, they prepare extremely well and hard. Many candidates take coaching classes for their preparation. Check 10 best cities in India where the best coaching institutes and preparation hubs for UPSC Civil Services.

UPSC 2022: 10 Best Cities For IAS Exam Preparation In India

Check the UPSC Exam preparation hubs list below. These are the 10 best cities of India where there are maximum candidates and maximum coaching centres for preparation. The number of self preparing students here are also no less.

City Coachings and Preparation Hubs Delhi Vajiram & Ravi, ALS, SriRam, Dhyeya, Drishti IAS, Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar Bengaluru Legacy IAS Academy, Analog IAS, National IAS Academy, Shankar IAS Academy Mumbai A.A.Shah’s IAS Institute, Dronacharya IAS Coaching, Lakshya IAS Coaching, Royale IAS Academy, Prayas India Pune Vihaan’s IAS Academy, Paradigm IAS Academy, Study Circle, Vijeta Academy Kolkata APTI PLUS IAS Coaching, Impulse IAS Coaching, GEO IAS Coaching, ALS IAS Coaching, TICS Eduworld IAS Coaching Allahabad Vajirao & Reddy Institute, Chanakya IAS Academy, Dhyeya IAS, Samarpan IAS, Nirman IAS Jaipur IIIASA, Rau’s IAS Study Circle, Chanakya IAS Academy Lucknow ALS IAS, RACE IAS, Dhyeya IAS Hyderabad La Excellence IAS, RC Reddy IAS Study Circle, Pragnya IAS Academy, Narayana IAS Academy Patna KSG India Patna, ALS IAS Patna, Achiever IAS Academy

Delhi: Whenever we talk about UPSC Delhi comes to everyone’s mind. This place has the best coaching centres in the country and two of its colonies or areas dedicated to the aspirants of UPSC, namely Mukherjee Nagar (GTB Nagar) and Rajendra Place. Every year thousands of students come from all over the country, especially from North-Eastern states to prepare for Civil Services and get selected as well. Mumbai: If Mumbai is a dream city for many, it is for IAS aspirants as well. The city hosts many students every year who prepare for Civil Services in its coaching institutes and universities. Bengaluru: Although the city was known as an IT hub a few years ago, it is now a host to many UPSC Aspirants as well. Most people from Karnataka who cannot reach Delhi or Mumbai, move to Bangalore for preparation. The city has now some good institutes which are responsible for the increase in the number of candidates. Pune: This city of Maharashtra is famous for its education quality and the number of students who qualify the civil services from western India. It is cheaper than Mumbai so is best for students for preparation. Mainly coachings like Vihaan academy, Paradigm IAS are the major names. Kolkata: This city hosts the best UPSC aspirants who wish to self-study. It is the least expensive among all the coaching providing cities of India and the environment of the city is very student-friendly. Allahabad: After Kolkata, Allahabad is the least expensive city for a student. After Delhi, the highest number of aspirants of UPSC Civil services are found in Allahabad. Hindi medium students majorly opt for this city as it has many coaching institutes for Hindi medium students. Jaipur: The best coachings in Rajasthan are found in Jaipur. It hosts the maximum students from Rajasthan who wish to prepare for UPSC Civil Services. Lucknow: This is another city gaining popularity among the UPSC Aspirants. This city is host to various new UPSC aspirants and is slowly rising as a new hub. Hyderabad: Those from Andhra Pradesh find Hyderabad the nearest and the best option for them to prepare for Civil Sevices as this place hosts many coaching institutions and universities from where the candidates can enrol for a graduation course and begin with their preparation. Patna: This is the hub of students of Bihar who cannot reach Delhi for the preparation of UPSC Civil Services.

Listed above are the ten best cities based on the number of students and the maximum selection of candidates in the exams. This does not however mean that the candidates from the rest of the country are not selected or do not qualify Civil Services Exam.

