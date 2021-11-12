IAS Shares A Funny Yet Insightful Video On How To Fail UPSC Civil Services: Check If You Are Making The Same Mistakes

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan, who is a 2009 batch IAS of Chhattisgarh cadre has recently posted a hilarious video on his Twitter account informing on How to Fail UPSC Exam. Strange but true to every word, the video points out some basic mistakes made by candidates that lead them to failure- Check the video below.

UPSC 2021: There would be many videos doing rounds on how to succeed in UPSC Civil Services. Hardly you would find anyone telling you what to do to fail IAS Exam unless he/she wishes you unwell. But this IAS Officer has worked on reverse Psychology of the UPSC candidates, sarcastically informing them about the mistakes they make often during preparation days that ultimately leads to their failure.

The video has become viral and has been shared by many aspirants till now. It is available on Awanish Sharan's Twitter account, which can be checked out below.

While people have had a good laugh after watching this video, the candidates who are to appear in UPSC Civil services 2022 must take a serious look into it and make sure they do not commit such mistakes. It may make you laugh but this is the reality of many candidates who are surprisingly after being knowledgeable, a failure at the Civil Services Exam.

UPSC Civil Services 2021: Common Mistakes By Candidates That Lead To Failure

The video talks about many aspects but it starts with the candidate's basic mistake of starting without a proper strategy or a plan. Awanish Sharan is of the notion that those who begin without a plan are working uselessly. He also finds it relatable that changing the strategy too often would also lead to failures. Candidates must stop watching every available topper video on the internet and focus on their own plan. Every person has his/her own capability which must be kept in mind while preparing for UPSC Civil Services. You cannot follow someone else’s strategy devised as per his / her own brain. The candidates are not advised to focus only on Prelims neglecting Mains subjects like Optional and Ethics. Even essays must be prepared during prelims preparation. The candidates who commit the cardinal mistake of studying for Mains after Prelims generally push themselves towards failure. Awanish wants the candidates to focus on Newspaper reading and avoid becoming book collectors. Reading many books for one subject is a waste of time. Just NCERT of the subject along with one reference book would do the work for you. The studies and preparation must always be exam-oriented not knowledge oriented. Not studying as per the UPSC syllabus would definitely lead to failure. Do not practice MCQs in case you do not wish to get selected. MCQs are the key to success and generating confidence among the aspirants. Practising answer writing at a particular time in your preparation is necessary. Do not start by practising answer writing but do not skip answer writing till you qualify Prelims. This way you are delaying your chances to be successful. Attending coaching classes in case you have joined would only do you good. Moreover, believe that you are going to succeed if you make a sincere effort. Taking big gaps of 3-4 days after finishing of course is also problematic and makes you lose momentum. Never do that.

UPSC Civil Services is conducted every year by UPSC and this year it was conducted on October 10. The Mains exam would begin in January 2022. Millions of candidates sit for the exam but only a handful pass/ qualify to become administrative officers. Check if you made or are making the same mistakes as listed above.

