Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Lokamanya Tilak Medical College completed its Round 1 admission process. Candidates can check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks as provided. The article also contains previous year trends to help aspirants gauge the seat allocation trends for the past three years. The Round 1 closing rank stood at 62041 for all categories. Check the complete analysis provided below.
NEET UG 2026: Lokmanya Tilak Medical College in Mumbai NEET UG 2026 Round 2 admission will soon begin after the release of opening and closing ranks. The cutoff ranks will be released by the Medical Councelling Committe. While Round 2 is still in the process, candidates can check the previous year trends for admission to MBBS seats.
Under the All India Quota, the admission during the second round is expected at 2737, while it may close at 4217 for the general category. Check the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks across all categories shared here in detail.
Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026
LTMMC, NEET UG 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
After the end of Round 1 counseling, aspirants can check for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Lokmanya Tilak Medical College. The admssion is expected to range between 2737 to 4217 for general candidates. While the overall closing rank will stand at 95117.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2737 - 3014
|
3921 - 4217
|
OBC
|
5567 - 6716
|
8811 - 9321
|
EWS
|
5812 - 8463
|
8311 - 8791
|
SC
|
34033 - 45728
|
59421 - 62717
|
ST
|
62042 - 80632
|
89721 - 95117
LTMMC, NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Admission to MBBS seat under the All India Quota seat during NEET 2025 Round 2 admission closed at the 93545 rank. However for general category admission, it opened at 2310 and closed at 4108.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
2310
|
4108
|
OBC
|
6714
|
9207
|
EWS
|
8461
|
8586
|
SC
|
45726
|
61840
|
ST
|
87699
|
93545
LTMMC, NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The category-wise ranks suggests general category admission closed at 5430 and 73086 for all categories.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3005
|
5430
|
OBC
|
7043
|
7439
|
EWS
|
10331
|
10549
|
SC
|
64217
|
66678
|
ST
|
66447
|
73086
LTMMC, NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided in the table below. As per the Medical Counselling Committee, the admission for the general category closed at 4358 during the second phase of NEET admission.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3012
|
4358
|
OBC
|
7105
|
8267
|
EWS
|
5903
|
8441
|
SC
|
38784
|
52690
|
ST
|
80630
|
82573
LTMMC, NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opened at 1687 and closed at rank 2736 for all categories. While for the general category, the admission closed at the 2736 rank. Check the category-wise distribution below.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1687
|
2736
|
OBC
|
4439
|
5566
|
EWS
|
5209
|
5811
|
SC
|
31403
|
34032
|
ST
|
53818
|
62041
Also Check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026
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