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Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 13:48 IST

Lokamanya Tilak Medical College completed its Round 1 admission process. Candidates can check expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks as provided. The article also contains previous year trends to help aspirants gauge the seat allocation trends for the past three years. The Round 1 closing rank stood at 62041 for all categories. Check the complete analysis provided below.

Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Lokmanya Tilak Medical College in Mumbai NEET UG 2026 Round 2 admission will soon begin after the release of opening and closing ranks. The cutoff ranks will be released by the Medical Councelling Committe. While Round 2 is still in the process, candidates can check the previous year trends for admission to MBBS seats. 

Under the All India Quota, the admission during the second round is expected at 2737, while it may close at 4217 for the general category. Check the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks across all categories shared here in detail.

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026

LTMMC, NEET UG 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

After the end of Round 1 counseling, aspirants can check for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Lokmanya Tilak Medical College. The admssion is expected to range between 2737 to 4217 for general candidates. While the overall closing rank will stand at 95117. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2737 - 3014

3921 - 4217

OBC

5567 - 6716

8811 - 9321

EWS

5812 - 8463

8311 - 8791

SC

34033 - 45728

59421 - 62717

ST

62042 - 80632

89721 - 95117

LTMMC, NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Admission to MBBS seat under the All India Quota seat during NEET 2025 Round 2 admission closed at the 93545 rank. However for general category admission, it opened at 2310 and closed at 4108. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

2310

4108

OBC

6714

9207

EWS

8461

8586

SC

45726

61840

ST

87699

93545

LTMMC, NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The category-wise ranks suggests general category admission closed at 5430 and 73086 for all categories. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3005

5430

OBC

7043

7439

EWS

10331

10549

SC

64217

66678

ST

66447

73086

LTMMC, NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks provided in the table below. As per the Medical Counselling Committee, the admission for the general category closed at 4358 during the second phase of NEET admission. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3012

4358

OBC

7105

8267

EWS

5903

8441

SC

38784

52690

ST

80630

82573

LTMMC, NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opened at 1687 and closed at rank 2736 for all categories. While for the general category, the admission closed at the 2736 rank. Check the category-wise distribution below. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1687

2736

OBC

4439

5566

EWS

5209

5811

SC

31403

34032

ST

53818

62041

Also Check: Government Medical College, Akola Round 2 Cutoff 2026

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 13:48 IST

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