Lokmanya Tilak Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026: Lokmanya Tilak Medical College in Mumbai NEET UG 2026 Round 2 admission will soon begin after the release of opening and closing ranks. The cutoff ranks will be released by the Medical Councelling Committe. While Round 2 is still in the process, candidates can check the previous year trends for admission to MBBS seats.

Under the All India Quota, the admission during the second round is expected at 2737, while it may close at 4217 for the general category. Check the expected and previous year opening and closing ranks across all categories shared here in detail.

Also check: Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi, Round 2 Cutoff 2026

LTMMC, NEET UG 2026 Expected Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

After the end of Round 1 counseling, aspirants can check for expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Lokmanya Tilak Medical College. The admssion is expected to range between 2737 to 4217 for general candidates. While the overall closing rank will stand at 95117.