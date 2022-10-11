Madhya Pradesh MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam on 12th & 13th Oct: Check Last Minute Tips

Madhya Pradesh MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam on 12th& 13th Oct: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Education Board (MPPEB) will conduct the Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 exam soon. As per the revised exam schedule, the exam shall be conducted on the 12th& 13th of October 2022. Candidates who have applied for Manager (Quality Controller) and District Senior Horticulture Development Officer (Executive) posts need to appear and ace this MP Vyapam Group 1 exam to be considered for a provisional appointment.

Candidates who are going to write the exam must adhere to the Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 last-minute tips to avoid any mess in the exam. These tips and tricks will be beneficial for the candidates as it is based on the experience of an expert and previous-year toppers. All the candidates are advised to follow all the guidelines and maintain the decorum of the exam hall and ensure that no mistakes happen while attempting the Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 exam.

Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern 2022

  • The written exam will be held online and consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.
  • There shall be two sections in the exam. Section 1 comprises questions from the General Aptitude subject whereas Section 2 has questions based on subject-related topics.
  • Each section carries 100 marks and the maximum mark will be 200.

Subject

Maximum Marks

General Knowledge, General Reasoning Ability, General English, General Maths, General Hindi, General Science, and General Computer Knowledge

100

Subject related topic

100

Total

200

Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Topics

All the eligible candidates should check the subject-wise topics that need to be covered to ace the MP Vyapam Group 1 exam with the best scores.

Subject

Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Topics

General Knowledge

Practical Knowledge

Current Events

Social changes and Land Reforms after Independence.

History of India.

Social Sciences.

Economy – its strength and weaknesses & present status.

Social and Cultural History

Indian Constitution and Public Administration

Environmental problems and Development issues.

Science and Technology.

Indian Society and its Dynamics.

Geography, etc

General English

Sentence Rearrangement.

Error Correction.

Sentence Correction.

Verbal Reasoning.

Word Formation.

Passage Completion

Subject-Verb Agreement.

Antonyms and Synonyms.

Syllogisms.

Reading Comprehension.

Idioms & Phrases.

Verbal Ability.

Analogies.

Idioms and Phrases.

Vocabulary.

Conclusion.

Fill in the Blanks.

Passage Correction.

Sentence Completion.

Theme detection.

Unseen Passages, etc

General Maths

Profit & Loss.

Average.

Time and Distance

Clocks.

Permutation & Combination

Simple & Compound Interest.

Probability.

Height & Distance.

Volume & Surface Area.

Pie-Charts.

Percentage.

Roots.

Ratio.

Time & Work

Line Graphs & Tabulation.

Logarithms.

Arithmetic & Data Interpretation, etc

General Reasoning

Syllogism & Antonyms

Analytical

Coding –decoding

Missing numbers

Visual memory

Decision-making

Arithmetical reasoning

Arithmetical number series

Problem-solving

Verbal & Nonverbal

Sequences

Analytical

Verbal and figure classification

Analysis

Space visualization

Similarities

Analogies

Direction Sense

Observation

Characters

Relationship concepts

Differences

Abstract ideas

Data representation and analysis

Discrimination, etc

General Hindi

Comprehension.

Vocabulary

Muhavare.

Unseen Passages.

Sandhi

Idioms & Phrases.

Grammar.

One Word Substitution.

Sentence Rearrangement

Fill in the Blanks.

Synonyms

Antonyms

Samas, etc

Computer Knowledge

MS PowerPoint.

MS Word

Internet Usage.

Computer Software & Hardware

PC Software and Office Automation.

Workplace Productivity Tools.

Introduction to Computer Science.

MS Office.

Windows.

MS Excel.

Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Exam Last Minute Tips

MP Vyapam Group 1 exam is one of the most competitive recruitment exams that are conducted in the state. As the number of vacancies is low, there is immense competition among the aspirants to secure the final spot in the merit list. Here, we have curated some of the last-minute Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 strategies that will help candidates to prevent any sort of errors/mistakes during the written exam.

  • Go through the instruction/guidelines manual released by the board for MP Vyapam Group 1 exam. Try to follow all rules and regulations depicted in the same to maintain the decorum of the exam hall.
  • Secondly, candidates need to ensure that they have a hard copy of the admit card and valid photo ID proof handy to appear for the exam. Also, they must keep 2-3 extra copies of all the required documents for any emergency situation
  • Attempt as many mock tests as possible and analyze your performance to identify that you are committing. Make sure to avoid repeating the mistake on exam day.
  • Do not start any new topic/chapter as it would create unnecessary stress and confusion before the exam.
  • The last Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Last Minute Tip for the candidate is that they should complete the revision at least 1-2 days before the exam. They should utilize the time to prepare their mind for the examination day.

The above-mentioned Vyapam Group 1 last-minute tips will be helpful for the aspirants. They should follow the last-minute tips ahead in the competition. The candidates will be appointed for the MP Vyapam Group 1 post will be based on the total marks obtained in the written exam followed by the document verification round.

FAQ

Q1. What is Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern 2022?

Ans. The exam will carry 100 marks each from two section General Aptitude and Subject-based topics.

Q2. How many subjects are covered in the General Aptitude section?

Ans. The General Aptitude section comprises seven subjects, General Knowledge, General English, General Hindi, General Reasoning Ability, General Science, General Maths, and General Computer Knowledge.

Q3. What is the best last minute for MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam 2022?

Ans. The last minute tip for Madhya Pradesh Vyapam Group 1 Exam is to attempt a mock test and do a thorough revision of all the subjects before the exam.
