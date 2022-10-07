MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Exam Pattern: Download Syllabus PDF here!

MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get complete details on the MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam official syllabus, subjects, marking scheme, and exam duration declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board.

MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Education Board earlier released the MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern and Syllabus on the official website. The board invited online applications from eligible candidates for Group 1 recruitment drive from March 16 to April 5, 2022, earlier.

All the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam should check the MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern to get an insight into the exam structure and marking scheme followed by the board. According to the official notification, the selection process has two stages, i.e., the written exam followed by the document verification round.

As per MP Vyapam Exam Pattern, the written exam comprises two sections. The questions asked in section 1 will be from seven subjects, General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Maths,  General Reasoning Ability, General Science, and General Computer Knowledge. Whereas, the questions asked in section 2 will be based on subject-related topics.

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared the detailed syllabus along with section-wise topics in this article. Candidates must check the syllabus to prepare for all the important exam-relevant topics that can be asked in the MP Vyapam Group 1 Recruitment.

MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for the MP Vyapam Group 1 recruitment 2022.

Events

Dates

MP Vyapam Group 1 Application Start Date

16th March 2022

Last Date to submit the application form

5th April 2022

MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Dates

12th & 13th October 2022

MP Vyapam Group 1 Result

To be updated soon

MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern 2022

The candidates who are going to write the upcoming Group 1 exam of MP Vyapam must go through the latest exam pattern. Let’s look at the details of MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Written Exam Pattern:

  • The written exam will be conducted online and will contain objective type multiple choice questions.
  • The exam will be divided into two sections. Section 1 will have questions from the General Aptitude subject and the question asked in Section 2 will be based on subject-related topics.
  • The maximum marks for the exam will be 200 (100 marks for each section).
  • The MP Vyapam Group 1 marking scheme will be notified soon.

Subject Name

Maximum Marks

General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Maths,  General Reasoning Ability, General Science, and General Computer Knowledge

100

Subject related topic

100

Total

200

MP Vyapam Group 1 Syllabus 2022

The candidates who are aspiring to attempt the MP Vyapam Group 1 exam this year should follow the official syllabus during the preparation. They should download a copy of the MP Vyapam Group 1 Syllabus PDF to focus on the topics important from an exam perspective.

Subject

MP Vyapam Group 1 Topics

General Knowledge

Practical Knowledge.

Social changes and Land Reforms after Independence.

Science and Technology.

Social and Cultural History

Current Events

Indian Constitution and Public Administration

Economy – its strength and weakness & present status.

Indian Society and its Dynamics.

History of India.

Social Sciences.

Environmental problems and Development issues.

Geography, etc

General English

Sentence Rearrangement.

Sentence Correction.

Passage Completion

Error Correction.

Subject-Verb Agreement.

Antonyms and Synonyms.

Syllogisms.

Verbal Ability.

Analogies.

Idioms and Phrases.

Vocabulary.

Conclusion.

Reading Comprehension.

Comprehension

Idioms & Phrases.

Passage Correction.

Sentence Completion.

Verbal Reasoning.

Word Formation.

Theme detection.

Fill in the Blanks.

Unseen Passages, etc

General Maths

Profit & Loss.

Average.

Simple & Compound Interest.

Probability.

Pie-Charts.

Percentage.

Roots.

Height & Distance.

Volume & Surface Area.

Line Graphs & Tabulation.

Logarithms.

Time and Distance

Clocks.

Permutation & Combination

Ratio.

Time & Work

Arithmetic & Data Interpretation, etc

General Reasoning

Syllogism & Antonyms

Missing numbers

Arithmetical number series

Problem-solving

Verbal & Nonverbal

Decision-making

Arithmetical reasoning

Analysis

Space visualization

Similarities

Verbal and figure classification

Data representation and analysis

Analogies

Direction Sense

Analytical

Coding –decoding

Observation

Characters

Sequences

Analytical

Relationship concepts

Differences

Abstract ideas

Visual memory

Discrimination, etc

General Hindi

Unseen Passages.

One Word Substitution.

Sentence Rearrangement

Fill in the Blanks.

Comprehension.

Vocabulary.

Antonyms

Muhavare.

Sandhi

Samas

Idioms & Phrases.

Grammar.

Synonyms, etc

Computer Knowledge

Internet Usage.

PC Software and Office Automation.

Workplace Productivity Tools.

Introduction to Computer Science.

Computer Software & Hardware

Windows.

MS PowerPoint.

MS Word.

MS Office.

MS Excel.

The MP Vyapam Group 1 examination is going to be conducted soon. Candidates can check out the detailed exam pattern and syllabus to get a proper insight into the structure of the examination. The candidates who clear the MP Vyapam Group 1 exam get the opportunity to work in any department of the Madhya Pradesh state government at various posts.

FAQ

Q3. For how many marks the MP Vyapam Group 1 will be conducted?

Ans. As per the official notification, the MP Vyapam Group 1 exam will be conducted for a total of 200 marks. Each section of the exam will carry 100 marks.

Q2. What is the syllabus for MP Vyapam Group 1 Computer Knowledge subject?

Ans. As per MP Vypama Group 1 syllabus, the computer knowledge subject will carry questions based on topics like Windows, MS PowerPoint, MS Word, MS Office, MS Excel, etc.

Q1. What is the MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern?

Ans. As per the MP Vyapam Group 1 Paper Pattern, the exam will carry questions from subjects like General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Maths, General Reasoning Ability, General Science, General Computer Knowledge, and subject-related topics.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next