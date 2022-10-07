MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Exam Pattern: Download Syllabus PDF here!

MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get complete details on the MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam official syllabus, subjects, marking scheme, and exam duration declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board.

MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Education Board earlier released the MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern and Syllabus on the official website. The board invited online applications from eligible candidates for Group 1 recruitment drive from March 16 to April 5, 2022, earlier.

All the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam should check the MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern to get an insight into the exam structure and marking scheme followed by the board. According to the official notification, the selection process has two stages, i.e., the written exam followed by the document verification round.

As per MP Vyapam Exam Pattern, the written exam comprises two sections. The questions asked in section 1 will be from seven subjects, General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Maths, General Reasoning Ability, General Science, and General Computer Knowledge. Whereas, the questions asked in section 2 will be based on subject-related topics.

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared the detailed syllabus along with section-wise topics in this article. Candidates must check the syllabus to prepare for all the important exam-relevant topics that can be asked in the MP Vyapam Group 1 Recruitment.

MP Vyapam Group 1 2022 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for the MP Vyapam Group 1 recruitment 2022.

Events Dates MP Vyapam Group 1 Application Start Date 16th March 2022 Last Date to submit the application form 5th April 2022 MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Dates 12th & 13th October 2022 MP Vyapam Group 1 Result To be updated soon

MP Vyapam Group 1 Exam Pattern 2022

The candidates who are going to write the upcoming Group 1 exam of MP Vyapam must go through the latest exam pattern. Let’s look at the details of MP Vyapam 2022 Group 1 Written Exam Pattern:

The written exam will be conducted online and will contain objective type multiple choice questions.

The exam will be divided into two sections. Section 1 will have questions from the General Aptitude subject and the question asked in Section 2 will be based on subject-related topics.

The maximum marks for the exam will be 200 (100 marks for each section).

The MP Vyapam Group 1 marking scheme will be notified soon.

Subject Name Maximum Marks General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, General Maths, General Reasoning Ability, General Science, and General Computer Knowledge 100 Subject related topic 100 Total 200

MP Vyapam Group 1 Syllabus 2022

The candidates who are aspiring to attempt the MP Vyapam Group 1 exam this year should follow the official syllabus during the preparation. They should download a copy of the MP Vyapam Group 1 Syllabus PDF to focus on the topics important from an exam perspective.

Subject MP Vyapam Group 1 Topics General Knowledge Practical Knowledge. Social changes and Land Reforms after Independence. Science and Technology. Social and Cultural History Current Events Indian Constitution and Public Administration Economy – its strength and weakness & present status. Indian Society and its Dynamics. History of India. Social Sciences. Environmental problems and Development issues. Geography, etc General English Sentence Rearrangement. Sentence Correction. Passage Completion Error Correction. Subject-Verb Agreement. Antonyms and Synonyms. Syllogisms. Verbal Ability. Analogies. Idioms and Phrases. Vocabulary. Conclusion. Reading Comprehension. Comprehension Idioms & Phrases. Passage Correction. Sentence Completion. Verbal Reasoning. Word Formation. Theme detection. Fill in the Blanks. Unseen Passages, etc General Maths Profit & Loss. Average. Simple & Compound Interest. Probability. Pie-Charts. Percentage. Roots. Height & Distance. Volume & Surface Area. Line Graphs & Tabulation. Logarithms. Time and Distance Clocks. Permutation & Combination Ratio. Time & Work Arithmetic & Data Interpretation, etc General Reasoning Syllogism & Antonyms Missing numbers Arithmetical number series Problem-solving Verbal & Nonverbal Decision-making Arithmetical reasoning Analysis Space visualization Similarities Verbal and figure classification Data representation and analysis Analogies Direction Sense Analytical Coding –decoding Observation Characters Sequences Analytical Relationship concepts Differences Abstract ideas Visual memory Discrimination, etc General Hindi Unseen Passages. One Word Substitution. Sentence Rearrangement Fill in the Blanks. Comprehension. Vocabulary. Antonyms Muhavare. Sandhi Samas Idioms & Phrases. Grammar. Synonyms, etc Computer Knowledge Internet Usage. PC Software and Office Automation. Workplace Productivity Tools. Introduction to Computer Science. Computer Software & Hardware Windows. MS PowerPoint. MS Word. MS Office. MS Excel.

The MP Vyapam Group 1 examination is going to be conducted soon. Candidates can check out the detailed exam pattern and syllabus to get a proper insight into the structure of the examination. The candidates who clear the MP Vyapam Group 1 exam get the opportunity to work in any department of the Madhya Pradesh state government at various posts.