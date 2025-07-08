Madras University Result 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download April 2025 UG Marksheet PDF at unom.ac.in

Madras University Results 2025 Result 2025: Madras University (UNOM) announced the 5th and 6th semester results for the exams held in April 2025 for UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA and other exams. The Madras University results are now available online on the official website unom.ac.in. Students who took these exams can check and download their unom.ac.in results using the direct link below. To access their Madras University results, they need to enter their register number.
unom.ac.in Result 2025 [Latest Result]
Madras University Results 2025
Madras University released the unom.ac.in results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Madras University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- tnmgrmu.ac.in.
|
Madras University Result 2025
|Click here
Steps to Check Madras University Result
Candidates can check their UNOM results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Madras Result.
Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘UG /PG/Professional Result’ link given on the right side of the page.
Step 3: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Madras University Results 2025
Check the direct link here for the University of Madras Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Link
|
All UG Examination Results.(5th and 6th Semester only) April 2025
|Click here
|
BSc/BCA/BA/BCom(CS)/BSW/OT November 2024- Examination
|Click here
|
BCom/BCom(CA)/BCom(A&F)/BCom(BM)/BCom(HONS.)/BBA/BSc(VISCOM)//BSc/BCA/BA/BCom(CS)/BSW/OT November 2024- Examination
|Click here
|
MCA/MA/MCOM/MSC/MBA November 2024- Examination
|Click here
Madras University Result 2025 Marksheet
The University of Madras has released the UNOM.ac.in Result 2025 marksheet. The marksheet will include the following details.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
University of Madras: Highlights
University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras Universit,y is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
UNOM was established in the year 1857 by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.
|
University of Madras Highlights
|
University Name
|
University of Madras, commonly known as Madras University
|
Established
|
1857
|
Location
|
Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|
UNOM Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
