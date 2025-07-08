Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Madras University Result 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download April 2025 UG Marksheet PDF at unom.ac.in

Madras University Results 2025 OUT: Madras University (UNOM) has released the April 2025 exam results for UG and professional courses on its official website. Students can check their Madras University results using the direct link provided here and follow the steps to download them.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 8, 2025, 11:12 IST
Get the Direct link to download Madras University Result 2025 PDF here.
Get the Direct link to download Madras University Result 2025 PDF here.

Madras University Results 2025  Result 2025: Madras University (UNOM) announced the 5th and 6th semester results for the exams held in April 2025 for UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA and other exams. The Madras University results are now available online on the official website unom.ac.in. Students who took these exams can check and download their unom.ac.in results using the direct link below. To access their Madras University results, they need to enter their register number.

unom.ac.in Result 2025 [Latest Result]

Madras University Results 2025 

Madras University released the unom.ac.in results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Madras University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- tnmgrmu.ac.in. 

Madras University  Result 2025

 Click here

Steps to Check Madras University Result

Candidates can check their UNOM results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Madras Result

Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘UG /PG/Professional Result’ link given on the right side of the page.

Step 3: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to Check Madras University Results 2025

Check the direct link here for the University of Madras Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Link

All UG Examination Results.(5th and 6th Semester only) April 2025

 Click here

BSc/BCA/BA/BCom(CS)/BSW/OT November 2024- Examination

 Click here

BCom/BCom(CA)/BCom(A&F)/BCom(BM)/BCom(HONS.)/BBA/BSc(VISCOM)//BSc/BCA/BA/BCom(CS)/BSW/OT November 2024- Examination

 Click here

MCA/MA/MCOM/MSC/MBA November 2024- Examination

 Click here

Madras University Result 2025 Marksheet

The University of Madras has released the UNOM.ac.in Result 2025 marksheet. The marksheet will include the following details.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

University of Madras: Highlights

University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras Universit,y is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

UNOM was established in the year 1857 by an act of the Legislative Council of India under the British government. It is one of the oldest and among the most prominent universities in India.

University of Madras Highlights

University Name

University of Madras, commonly known as Madras University

Established

1857

Location

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

UNOM Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News