Madras University Result 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download April 2025 UG Marksheet PDF at unom.ac.in

Madras University Results 2025 Result 2025: Madras University (UNOM) announced the 5th and 6th semester results for the exams held in April 2025 for UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BCA and other exams. The Madras University results are now available online on the official website unom.ac.in. Students who took these exams can check and download their unom.ac.in results using the direct link below. To access their Madras University results, they need to enter their register number. unom.ac.in Result 2025 [Latest Result] Madras University Results 2025 Madras University released the unom.ac.in results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Madras University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- tnmgrmu.ac.in. Madras University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check Madras University Result Candidates can check their UNOM results online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Madras Result. Step 1: Visit the official website- unom.ac.in. Step 2: Click on ‘UG /PG/Professional Result’ link given on the right side of the page. Step 3: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’. Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Check Madras University Results 2025 Check the direct link here for the University of Madras Results 2025 for various semester examinations. Course Result Link All UG Examination Results.(5th and 6th Semester only) April 2025 C lick here BSc/BCA/BA/BCom(CS)/BSW/OT November 2024- Examination Click here BCom/BCom(CA)/BCom(A&F)/BCom(BM)/BCom(HONS.)/BBA/BSc(VISCOM)//BSc/BCA/BA/BCom(CS)/BSW/OT November 2024- Examination Click here MCA/MA/MCOM/MSC/MBA November 2024- Examination Click here