MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 for Engineer, Vidyut Sahayak, Upkendra Sahayak and Jr Assistant Posts

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer, Diploma Engineer, Junior Assistant, Upkendra Sahayak and Vidyut Sahayak under special drive for SC/ST. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 through official website from 04 February to 15 February 2020.
Notification Details
- Graduate Engineer/Diploma Engineer/Junior Assistant – 01/2020
- Vidyut Sahayak – 02/2020
- Upkendra Sahayak – 03/2020
Important Datess
- Starting Date of Application - 04 February 2020
- Last Date of Application - 15 February 2020
- Online Exam – February/March
MAHADISCOM Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 82
- Graduate Engineer – 2 Posts
- Diploma Engineer – 10 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Accounts) – 8 Posts
- Junior Assistant (HR) – 6 Posts
- Vidyut Sahayak – 37 Posts
- Upkendra Sahayak – 19 Posts
Salary:
- Graduate Engineer – Rs. 22,000
- Diploma Engineer – Rs. 18,000
- Junior Assistant - Rs. 19,000 (1st year); Rs. 20,000 (2nd year); Rs. 21,000 (3rd year)
- Vidyut Sahayak - Rs. 15,000 (1st year); Rs. 16,000 (2nd year); Rs. 17,000 (3rd year)
- Upkendra Sahayak – Rs. 18,000 (1st year); Rs. 19,000 (2nd year); Rs. 20,000 (3rd year
Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Vidyut Sahayak, Upkendra Sahayak and Jr Assistant
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Graduate Engineer – B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering/Technology
- Diploma Engineer – Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Junior Assistant (Accounts) - B.COM. /BMS/ BBA with MS-CIT or its equivalent
- Junior Assistant (HR) – Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Management /Administration from a University recognized by the UGC or equivalent qualification and should have passed MSCIT exam or equivalent or higher qualification in Computer Proficiency recognized by AICTE.
- Vidyut Sahayak - 12th passed and National Business Training Certificate issued by the Electricity / Telecommunication or Center of Excellence.
- Upkendra Sahayak – 10+2 (MSBSHSCE) and National Trade Training Certificate form Center of Excellence (Electrical Center) and recognized organisation or two years in diploma certificate (Electrician / Tertiary).
Age Limit:
- Graduate Engineer – 35 Years
- Diploma Engineer – 30 Years
- Junior Assistant – 30 Years
- Vidyut Sahayak and Upkendra Sahayak - 18 to 27 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Process for Engineer, Vidyut Sahayak, Upkendra Sahayak and Jr Assistant
Selection will be done on the basis of online test
How to Apply for MAHADISCOM Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through MAHADISCOM's website http://www.mahadiscom.in from 04 February to 15 February 2020.
Application Fee:
- Graduate Engineer/Diploma Engineer/Junior Assistant – Rs. 250/- + GST + Transaction Charges
- Vidyut Sahayak/ Upkendra Sahayak – Rs. 60 + CGST + SGST
MAHADISCOM Engineer and Junior Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF
MAHADISCOM Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment Notification PDF
MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Recruitment Notification PDF