MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 for Engineer, Vidyut Sahayak, Upkendra Sahayak and Jr Assistant Posts

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MAHADISCOM) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Graduate Engineer, Diploma Engineer, Junior Assistant, Upkendra Sahayak and Vidyut Sahayak under special drive for SC/ST. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2020 through official website from 04 February to 15 February 2020.

Notification Details

Graduate Engineer/Diploma Engineer/Junior Assistant – 01/2020

Vidyut Sahayak – 02/2020

Upkendra Sahayak – 03/2020

Important Datess

Starting Date of Application - 04 February 2020

Last Date of Application - 15 February 2020

Online Exam – February/March

MAHADISCOM Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 82

Graduate Engineer – 2 Posts

Diploma Engineer – 10 Posts

Junior Assistant (Accounts) – 8 Posts

Junior Assistant (HR) – 6 Posts

Vidyut Sahayak – 37 Posts

Upkendra Sahayak – 19 Posts

Salary:

Graduate Engineer – Rs. 22,000

Diploma Engineer – Rs. 18,000

Junior Assistant - Rs. 19,000 (1st year); Rs. 20,000 (2nd year); Rs. 21,000 (3rd year)

Vidyut Sahayak - Rs. 15,000 (1st year); Rs. 16,000 (2nd year); Rs. 17,000 (3rd year)

Upkendra Sahayak – Rs. 18,000 (1st year); Rs. 19,000 (2nd year); Rs. 20,000 (3rd year

Eligibility Criteria for Engineer, Vidyut Sahayak, Upkendra Sahayak and Jr Assistant

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate Engineer – B.E/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering/Technology

Diploma Engineer – Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Junior Assistant (Accounts) - B.COM. /BMS/ BBA with MS-CIT or its equivalent

Junior Assistant (HR) – Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Management /Administration from a University recognized by the UGC or equivalent qualification and should have passed MSCIT exam or equivalent or higher qualification in Computer Proficiency recognized by AICTE.

Vidyut Sahayak - 12th passed and National Business Training Certificate issued by the Electricity / Telecommunication or Center of Excellence.

Upkendra Sahayak – 10+2 (MSBSHSCE) and National Trade Training Certificate form Center of Excellence (Electrical Center) and recognized organisation or two years in diploma certificate (Electrician / Tertiary).

Age Limit:

Graduate Engineer – 35 Years

Diploma Engineer – 30 Years

Junior Assistant – 30 Years

Vidyut Sahayak and Upkendra Sahayak - 18 to 27 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Process for Engineer, Vidyut Sahayak, Upkendra Sahayak and Jr Assistant

Selection will be done on the basis of online test

How to Apply for MAHADISCOM Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through MAHADISCOM's website http://www.mahadiscom.in from 04 February to 15 February 2020.

Application Fee:

Graduate Engineer/Diploma Engineer/Junior Assistant – Rs. 250/- + GST + Transaction Charges

Vidyut Sahayak/ Upkendra Sahayak – Rs. 60 + CGST + SGST

MAHADISCOM Engineer and Junior Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF

MAHADISCOM Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment Notification PDF

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Recruitment Notification PDF

MAHADISCOM Online Application Link

