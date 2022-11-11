Maharashtra Board HSC Logic Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12th Logic Syllabus in PDF. Also get the objectives and project work details.

Maharashtra Board HSC Logic Syllabus 2023: Maharashtra Board has made available the latest syllabus for HSC class 12th 2023 board examinations on their official website. The syllabus for the Logic subject is also available.

In this article, we will list out the syllabus for Logic, subject code - 47. The link to download the syllabus in pdf is at the end of the syllabus content.

Although the power to draw rational conclusions, to some extent or the other, is natural to every human being, scholars have identified the rules of reasoning that we make without being conscious of them. This is the Science of Logic. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) intends to use Logic course to enable its students:

Acquire knowledge of fundamental terms, definitions, concepts, principles and theories of Logic. Understand logic as the study of inference. Understand the purpose of logic and enquiry in general. Differentiate between various forms of statements and arguments. Apply formal techniques to arguments. Develop the ability of logical thinking. Appreciate logical thinking. Develop interest in logic. Detect fallacies involved in arguments. Make use of tools and techniques in logic for solving practical problems in their life.

Maharashtra Board HSC Logic Syllabus 2023: Class 12th Logic Syllabus in PDF

Std. XII

Unit Sub –Unit

1. Traditional Logic

Importance and relevance of logic to life.

1.1 Classification of propositions

1.1.1 Distribution of Terms

1.2 Types of inferences – Mediate and immediate

1.3 Opposition of Propositions,

1.3.1 Deciding relation of propositions on the basis of opposition of proposition

1.3.2 Deciding inter value of propositions on the basis of opposition of propositions.

1.4 Conversion, Obversion, Education

2. Decision procedure

2.1 Principle of reduction ad absurdum.

2.2 Shorter Truth – table method

3. Deductive proof

3.1 Indirect proof of tautology & arguments

4. Predicate Logic

4.1 Need for Predicate Logic

4.2 Types of proposition

Singular

General (Existential universal)

4.3 Propositions, Function and deriving Propositions from propositional function and vice versa.

Instantiation and

Quantification / Generalization

4.4 Symbolization of propositions

4.5 Nature of quantificational deduction

4.6 Rules of quantificational deduction – U.I, U.G, E.I & E.G.(preliminary version)

4.7 Deductive proof of arguments involving quantifiers (Direct proof)

5. Grounds of Induction

5.1 Material grounds of Induction

5.1.1 Observation

5.2.2 Experiment

5.2 Formal grounds of Induction

5.2.1 Notion of cause

5.2.2 Popular Notion of cause

5.2.3 Scientific Notion of cause

6. Hypothesis

6.1 Definition and nature of hypothesis

6.2 Origin of hypothesis

6.3 Conditions of good hypothesis

6.4 Types of hypothesis

Working hypothesis

Ad Hoc hypothesis

6.5 Verification and confirmation of hypothesis

6.6 Established hypothesis as a law or theory of science.

7. Project work (20 marks)

Project work has been newly introduced in the standard XII Logic Syllabus as per the new guidelines.



Logic is a fundamental discipline useful for all branches of knowledge. By studying Logic at +2 Level, students will be able to contribute in enriching their power of critical thinking. Using their knowledge of Logic, students may effectively overcome various personal, academic and professional crisis.

All the best!