Maharashtra State Board HSC Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Download Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus PDF

Maharashtra State Board HSC Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Download the latest and updated Class 12 chemistry syllabus for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education HSC Board Exams 2023 in PDF format.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Chemistry is one of the key subjects studied in the science stream in the Maharashtra State Board and is essential to crack engineering and medical exams for higher education as well. It’s important to succeed in chemistry but first, you should know the correct syllabus for the subject.

On that note, we bring you this article covering the latest and updated syllabus for the Maharashtra State Board HSC Chemistry exam 2023. Both the theory and practical sections can be found in the PDF attached at the end of this article.

Maharashtra State Board HSC Chemistry Syllabus for Class 12 2023

Unit 1: Solid State

Classification of solids based on different forces; molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea), unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects, electrical and magnetic properties, Band theory of metals, conductors and semiconductors and insulators and n and p-type semiconductors.

Unit 2 : Solutions and colligative properties

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, colligative properties –relative lowering 161 of vapor pressure, Raoult’s law elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass. Van’t Hoff factor and calculations involving it.

Unit 3 :Chemical thermodynamics and energetic

Concepts of system, types of systems, surroundings. Work, heat, energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions. First law of thermodynamics – internal energy and enthalpy, Hess’ law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation. Phase transition, ionization and solution and dilution Introduction of entropy as a state function, free energy change for spontaneous and non spontaneous processes, and equilibrium constant. Second and third law of thermodynamics

Unit 4: Electrochemistry

Redox reactions, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch’s Law, electrolysis and laws of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell –electrolytic and galvanic cells; lead accumulator, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, fuel cells; corrosion. Relation between Gibb’s energy change and emf of a cell.

Unit 5: Chemical kinetics

Rate of reaction (average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction; concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction; rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half life (only for zero and first order reactions); concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment). Activation energy, Arrhenius equation.

Unit 6 :General principles and processes of isolation of elements

Principles and methods of extraction – concentration, oxidation, reduction electrolytic method and refining; occurrence and principle of extraction of aluminium, copper, zinc and iron.

Unit 7: p-Block elements

Group 15 elements:

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; nitrogen – preparation, properties and uses; compounds of nitrogen; preparation and properties of ammonia and nitric acid, oxides of nitrogen (structure only); Phosphorous-allotropic forms; compounds of phosphorous; preparation and properties of phosphine, halides (PCl3, PCl5 ) and oxoacids (elementary idea only).

Group 16 elements:

General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; dioxygen; preparation, properties and uses; Classification of oxides, simple oxides; Ozone. Sulphur – allotropic forms; compounds of sulphur; preparation, properties and uses of sulphur dioxide; sulphuric acid; industrial process of manufacture, properties and 162 uses, oxoacids of sulphur (structures only).

Group 17 elements:

General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens; preparation, properties and uses of chlorine and hydrochloric acid, interhalogen compounds, oxoacids of halogens (structure only).

Group 18 elements:

General introduction, electronic configuration. Occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit 8 : d and f Block Elements

d-Block Elements -

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation preparation and properties of K2 Cr2 O7 and KMnO4.

f-Block elements -

Lanthanoids – Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids – Electronic configuration, oxidation states. Comparison with lanthanoids

Unit 9: Coordination compounds

Coordination compounds – Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds, bonding; Werner’s theory, VBT, CFT. isomerism, (structural and stereo) importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological systems).

Unit 10 : Halogen derivatives of alkanes (and arenes)

Haloalkanes :

Nomenclature, nature of C-X bond, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of substitution reactions. Stability of carbocations, R-S and d-l configuration

Haloarenes :

Nature of C-X bond, substitution reactions (directive influence of halogen for monosubstituted compounds only) stability of carbocations, R-S and d-l configurations. Uses and environmental effects of – dichloromethane, thrichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT

Unit 11 : Alcohols, phenols and ethers

Alcohols:

Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only); identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols; mechanism of dehydration, uses of methanol and ethanol.

Phenols:

Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers:

Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses

Unit 12 : Aldehydes, ketones and 163 carboxylic acids

Aldehydes and ketones:

Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation. Physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes; uses.

Carboxylic acids:

Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

Unit 13: Organic compounds containing nitrogen

Nitro compounds-General methods of preparation and chemical reactions

Amines:

Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.

Cyanides and isocyanides:

Will be mentioned at relevant places in context

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

Unit 14: Biomolecules

Carbohydrates:

Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccharides d-l configuration (glucose and fructose), oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen), importance.

Proteins:

Elementary idea of α -amino acids, peptide, linkage, polypeptides, proteins; structure of amines-primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes

Lipids and hormones (elementary idea) excluding structure, their classification and functions

Vitamins: Classification and functions. Nucleic acids: DNA and RNA

Unit 15: Polymers

Classification - natural and synthetic, methods of polymerization (addition and condensation), copolymerization. Some important polymers; natural and synthetic like polythene, nylon, polyesters, bakelite, and rubber. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable polymers.

Unit 16: Chemistry in everyday life:

Chemicals in medicines : analgesics, tranquillizers, antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials, antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines elementary idea of antioxidants Chemicals in food :Preservatives, artificial sweetening agents. Cleansing agents : Soaps and detergents, cleansing action

