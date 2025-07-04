MAHATRANSCO Admit Card 2025 Out for AE and LDC Posts, Download Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket at mahatransco.in

MAHATRANSCO AE Admit Card 2025 Out: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited has uploaded the Admit Card download link for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Lower Division Clerk (F&A) on its official website. The online written exam for these posts is scheduled on July 06, 2025. Exams will be held in different shifts including Morning Session, Afternoon Session and Evening Session as per the posts wise schedule. All such candidates who have applied successfully for these against Advertisement No. 18/2024 and24/2024can download their admit card for the same from the official website -https://www.mahatransco.in. MAHATRANSCO AE Admit Card 2024 Download To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below.

MAHATRANSCO Admit Card 2025 Download Link What is the Mahatransco LDC exam 2025? The MAHATRANSCO LDC (Lower Division Clerk) exam for 2025 is scheduled for July 6th, 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two sessions including Afternoon Session (01.00 pm to 03.00 pm) and Evening Session (05.00 pm to 07.00 pm). The exam for Lower Division Clerk (F&A)will be a computer-based test (CBT) and will assess candidates on Finance & Accounts, and General Aptitude. MAHATRANSCO AE Admit Card 2025 Overview The admit card is the crucial document which allows the candidates to appear in the exam hall. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket in advance and check the same throughly. It is crucial to download the admit card as soon as it is released to avoid last-minute issues. Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth in the login portal to download the MAHATRANSCO AE Admit Card 2025. It is essential to print a clear copy of the admit card and bring it to the exam venue.

MAHATRANSCO Hall Ticket 2025 Exam Day Instructions Candidates set to appear in the Assistant Engineer and LDC 2025 are advised to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials as soon as possible to avoid any technical glitch. You are advised to follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind- Reach the center before reporting time.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials. MAHATRANSCO AE Admit Card 2025 The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Assistant Engineer and LDC posts is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the MAHATRANSCO .

Institution Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited Post Name Assistant Engineer (Civil) andLowerDivision Clerk (F&A) Exam Date 06 th July 2025 Admit card status Out Official Website https://www.mahatransco.in How to Download MAHATRANSCO AE Admit Card 2025 ? You can download the MAHATRANSCO AE Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited at - https://www.mahatransco.in

Step 2: Click on the link NOTIFICATION FOR DOWNLOADING CALL LETTER OF ON-LINE TEST FOR THE POST OF “LOWER DIVISION CLERK (FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS) AND ASSISTANT ENGINEER (CIVIL) – 18/2024 and 24/2024 on the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Candidates will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.