MCGM Recruitment 2020 for 200 DEO Posts: Apply Online by Tomorrow, 10th Pass Eligible

MCGM Recruitment 2020: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Volunteer Data Entry Operator for a Period of 3 Months or till Covid-19 pandemic is controlled whichever is later. Eligible and interested volunteer can apply for the post through online mode on or before 19 May 2020 upto 4 PM.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 19 May 2020 upto 4 PM

MCGM DEO Vacancy Details

Volunteer Data Entry Operator (Volunteer DEO) - 200 Posts

DEO Salary:

500/‐ per Day (Subject to completion of given target for the day)

Eligibility Criteria for MCGM DEO Posts

10th class passed and above

Good Computer Competency

Should have Good knowledge of MS Office & Excel

Typing Experience Mandatory

Volunteers should be resident of Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Volunteer with prior experience will be preferred

Age Limit:

General - 18 to 45 Years

Selection Procedure for MCGM DEO Vacancy Post

Selection will be done on the basis of Qualification and Experience. The short listed Volunteers will be called for interview via telephonically and e-mail.

How to Apply for MCGM Volunteer Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested Volunteers fulfilling the above mentioned criteria should submit application in the Google form link https://tinyurl.com/yc3sj82o, The last date of submitting application is 19 May 2020 till 4 PM.

MCGM DEO Recruitment Notification PDF Download



MCGM Online Application Link