MCL Jr Overman DV Dates 2020 Announced @mahanadicoal.in/, Check Update for Change in Schedule

MCL Jr Overman DV Dates 2020: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has released the Rescheduled Date for the Document Verification for the posts of Jr Overman on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the DV round for the posts of Jr Overman can check the revised schedule for DV round from the official website of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)-mahanadicoal.in.

According to the short notification released by the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the Document Verification for the posts of Jr. Overman which was earlier scheduled on 05 February 2020, now it will be conducted on 07th February 2020.

Candidates will have to appear for the Document Verification round on 07th February 2020 0 from 10:30AM to 05:00 PM at the venue-Glass House, Jagruti Vihar, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., Burla, Sambalpur-768020.

It is noted that Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)had invited applications for the recruitment of 370 posts of Jr. Overman, Mining Sirdar & Dy Surveyor against Ref. No- MCL HQ/Recruitment/Statutory/2018/282, Dated- 01/12/2018.

You can download the MCL Jr Overman DV Dates 2020 from the official website of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). You can download the rescheduled DV dates also from the direct link given below.



MCL Jr Overman DV Dates 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. http://www.mahanadicoal.in

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page of the website.

Click on the link "Change in schedule regarding document verification for the post of Jr Overman T&S Gr-C to be held on 05/02/2020 (Advertisement Ref.No.282 dated.01/12/2018)" displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen where you will get the PDF of the desired Schedule.

Download the PDF of the DV Schedule and take a printout for future.

