Meet Rashi Bagga Who Secure 85 Lakh Package, She is Not from IIM or IIT

The International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) recently witnessed a tremendous achievement in the fields of academia and professional involvement. Rashi Bagga, a student of B.Tech, from the institution, set a record by securing a whooping 85 LPA package, making it ‘the highest offered package in 2023’.
Bagga, now a Product Security Engineer for the Organization Atlassian, was previously offered packages between 13-16 LPA but she opted to attend more interviews and opportunities and thus landed on this terrific job.
Rashi Bagga’s Career Graph: Where has she worked previously?
Rashi Bagga, according to her LinkedIn profile: in.linkedin.com/in/rashi-bagga, had previously been an SDE intern trainee for Amazon and Intuit. Her journey for Atlassian as a Product Security Engineer began in July 2023 and since then she has been contributing to the company meticulously.
|
Company
|
Designation
|
Joining Date
|
Intuit
|
SDE Intern Trainee
|
Jan 2023 - Jun 2023 · 6 mos
|
Amazon
|
SDE Intern Trainee
|
May 2022 - Jul 2022 · 3 mos
|
Atlassian
|
Product Security Engineer
|
Jul 2023 - Present
Previous Students from IIIT-NR who bagged tremendous packages
This is not the first time IIIT-NR has seen these exceptional placements. For the fifth year in a row, IIIT-NR has managed to announce a 100 percent placement rate, reflecting the institute’s commitment to nourishing academic excellence and professional preparedness among its students.
Previously, Atlassian, the same company that hired Rashi Bagga, offered a 57 LPA package to Chinky Karda last year, the highest in her Batch. Another student, Yogesh Kumar, managed to bag a 56 LPA package for a multinational company as a software development engineer. In an unfortunate incident during COVID-19, Ravi Kushashwa secured a 1 Cr package in 2020 but had to turn it down.
|
Student
|
Total Package
|
Company
|
Year
|
Rashi Bagga
|
85 LPA
|
Atlassian
|
2023
|
Chinky Karda
|
57 LPA
|
Atlassian
|
2022
|
Yogesh Kumar
|
56 LPA
|
Zeta
|
2023
|
Ravi Kushashw
|
1 Cr PA
|
–
|
2020
Rashi Bagga: An Inspiration For The Future Gen
Bagga’s recording-breaking placement is undoubtedly a milestone for not only IIIT-NR but also the future students of the institution. She is an example for many students who are looking forward to securing a career in B.Tech. Her dedication and hard work are truly commendable and we wish her luck in her future endeavors.