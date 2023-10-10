Rashi Bagga Secure 85 Lakh Package, She is from IIIT Naya Raipur. Currently working as a Product Security Engineer for Atlassian, Bagga previously worked as an SDE intern for Amazon and Intuit. She graduated from IIT-NR in 2023 and joined her current company on July 2023.

Meet Rashi Bagga Who Secure 85 Lakh Package, She is Not from IIM or IIT

The International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) recently witnessed a tremendous achievement in the fields of academia and professional involvement. Rashi Bagga, a student of B.Tech, from the institution, set a record by securing a whooping 85 LPA package, making it ‘the highest offered package in 2023’.

Bagga, now a Product Security Engineer for the Organization Atlassian, was previously offered packages between 13-16 LPA but she opted to attend more interviews and opportunities and thus landed on this terrific job.

Rashi Bagga’s Career Graph: Where has she worked previously?

Rashi Bagga, according to her LinkedIn profile: in.linkedin.com/in/rashi-bagga, had previously been an SDE intern trainee for Amazon and Intuit. Her journey for Atlassian as a Product Security Engineer began in July 2023 and since then she has been contributing to the company meticulously.

Company Designation Joining Date Intuit SDE Intern Trainee Jan 2023 - Jun 2023 · 6 mos Amazon SDE Intern Trainee May 2022 - Jul 2022 · 3 mos Atlassian Product Security Engineer Jul 2023 - Present

Previous Students from IIIT-NR who bagged tremendous packages

This is not the first time IIIT-NR has seen these exceptional placements. For the fifth year in a row, IIIT-NR has managed to announce a 100 percent placement rate, reflecting the institute’s commitment to nourishing academic excellence and professional preparedness among its students.

Previously, Atlassian, the same company that hired Rashi Bagga, offered a 57 LPA package to Chinky Karda last year, the highest in her Batch. Another student, Yogesh Kumar, managed to bag a 56 LPA package for a multinational company as a software development engineer. In an unfortunate incident during COVID-19, Ravi Kushashwa secured a 1 Cr package in 2020 but had to turn it down.

Student Total Package Company Year Rashi Bagga 85 LPA Atlassian 2023 Chinky Karda 57 LPA Atlassian 2022 Yogesh Kumar 56 LPA Zeta 2023 Ravi Kushashw 1 Cr PA – 2020

Rashi Bagga: An Inspiration For The Future Gen

Bagga’s recording-breaking placement is undoubtedly a milestone for not only IIIT-NR but also the future students of the institution. She is an example for many students who are looking forward to securing a career in B.Tech. Her dedication and hard work are truly commendable and we wish her luck in her future endeavors.