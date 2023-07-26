CBSE Class 11 Physics Mind Map for Chapter 2 Motion In A Straight Line: Download Free PDF Here

CBSE Mind Map for Class 11 Motion In A Straight Line: Download PDF of the CBSE Class 11 Physics Mind Map for Chapter 2 Motion In A Straight Line. This mind map is according to the revised syllabus and is best for annual exam preparations.

Class 11 Motion In A Straight Line Mind Map: Mind maps come in handy to revise and memorise all concepts for better knowledge retention. In this article, we have presented the well-structured mind map for CBS Class 11 Physics Chapter 2 - Motion In A Straight Line. This mind map is according to the revised syllabus and has been prepared by the subject experts. This is the best tool for revision of all important terms and concepts from the chapter in just a few minutes helping you prepare well for a class test or the annual exams.

1.An object is said to be in motion if its position changes with time. The position of the object can be specified with reference to a conveniently chosen origin. For motion in a straight line, position to the right of the origin is taken as positive and to the left as negative.

2.Instantaneous velocity or simply velocity is defined as the limit of the average velocity as the time interval ∆t becomes infinitesimally small:

The velocity at a particular instant is equal to the slope of the tangent drawn on position-time graph at that instant.

3.Average acceleration is the change in velocity divided by the time interval during which the change occurs.

4.Instantaneous acceleration is defined as the limit of the average acceleration as the time interval ∆t goes to zero.

5.The acceleration of an object at a particular time is the slope of the velocity-time graph at that instant of time. For uniform motion, acceleration is zero and the x-t graph is a straight line inclined to the time axis and the v-t graph is a straight line parallel to the time axis. For motion with uniform acceleration, x-t graph is a parabola while the v-t graph is a straight line inclined to the time axis.

6.The area under the velocity-time curve between times t 1 and t 2 is equal to the displacement of the object during that interval of time.

7.For objects in uniformly accelerated rectilinear motion, the five quantities, displacement x, time taken t, initial velocity v 0 , final velocity v and acceleration a are related by a set of simple equations called kinematic equations of motion.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 11 Physics Chapter 12 - Motion In A Straight Line

