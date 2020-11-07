Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for LDC Posts

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Defence (DGQA), Controllerate of Quality Assurance (Electronics), The Nodal Regional Establishment (Southern Zone) for recruitment of Meritorious Sports Person (Volleyball) for the post of Lower Division Clerk (Group C Non-Gazetted, Ministerial).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Ministry of Defence LDC Recruitment in the prescribed format within 28 days (05 December 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: within 28 days (05 December 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) under Sportsman Quota - Vollyball - 1 Post

Ministry of Defence LDC Salary:

5200-20200 /- GP1900/- (7th CPC pay level 2)

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence LDC Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th class passed or equivalent qualification from any recognized Board or university.

Skill test norms on Computer :

English typing speed @ 35 words per minute; or Hindi typing @ 30 Words per minute (Time allowed -10 minutes) (35 words per minute in English and 30 Words per minute in Hindi correspond to 10,500 key depressions per hour/9000 key depressions per hour on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Sports Qualification:

Sports person who have represented a State or the Country in the National or International competition in the sports of Table Tennis. The certificate to be signed by the Secretary of the National Federation or Secretary of the State Association.

Sports person who have represented their University in the Inter-university Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the Table Tennis event. The certificate to be signed by the Dean of Sports or other officer in over all charge of sports of the University concerned

Sports person The have represented the State Schools Team in the National Sports/games for Schools conducted by All India School Games Federation in the Table Tennis event. The certificate to be signed by the Director of Additional/Joint or Deputy Director in overall charge of sports/games for Schools in the Directorate of Public Instructions/Education or the State.

Sports person who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive. The certificate to be signed by the Secretary or other officer in overall charge of Physical efficiency in the Ministry of Education & Social Welfare. Government of India.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 Years

Selection Process for Ministry of Defence LDC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of performance in the field trials followed by Written test.

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence LDC Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to 'Post Box No. 614 JC Nagar PO, Bengaluru - 560006 KARNATAKA STATE' superscribed as "Application for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) (for Meritorious Sportsperson)"on the top of the envelope within 28 days (05 December 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence LDC Notification PDF