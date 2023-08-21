MLSU Result 2023 OUT: B.A. 3rd Year Result Download Link at mlsu.ac.in, Name List

MLSU Result 2023: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) declared the results for B.A. 3rd and MBA FSM 1st sem and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

MLSU Results 2023
MLSU Results 2023

MLSU Result 2023: Mohanlal Sukhadia University has recently declared the result for  B.A. 3rd and MBA FSM 1st sem and other exams. SPPU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mlsu.ac.in

Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), commonly known as the University of Udaipur, is located in  Udaipur, Rajasthan. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1962. In 1984 it was renamed Mohanlal Sukhadia University in memory of ex-Chief Minister of Rajasthan Mohanlal Sukhadia. 

MLSU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Science, and Faculty of social science. This university consists of four constituent colleges and around 190 affiliated colleges from the various districts of Rajasthan.

Career Counseling

MLSU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) released the result for various courses like B.A. 3rd, MBA FSM 1st sem, and B.Sc 1st, 2nd, 3rd year. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- www.mlsu.ac.in.

Steps to Check MLSU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual/semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) results 2023.

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.mlsu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there 

Step 3: Select Annual/Diploma/Semester course and Click on it.

Step 4: Select your course and Click on it.

Step 5: Enter the roll number and get the results

Step 6: Check the results and download it

MLSU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.A. 3rd Year

20-August-2023

Click here

M.B.A. F.S.M I Sem

20-August-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Second Year

18-August-2023

Click here

B.Sc. First Year

18-August-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Third Year

17-August-2023

Click here

FAQ

Is MLSU Result 2023 Declared for B.A. 3rd year?

Yes, MLSU has released the results of B.A. 3rd year on its official website. The MLSU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my MLSU result 2023 for M.B.A. F.S.M I Sem?

The MLSU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check MLSU results on this page.

Is MLSU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, MLSU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next