MLSU Result 2023 OUT: B.A. 3rd Year Result Download Link at mlsu.ac.in, Name List

MLSU Result 2023: Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) declared the results for B.A. 3rd and MBA FSM 1st sem and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), commonly known as the University of Udaipur, is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1962. In 1984 it was renamed Mohanlal Sukhadia University in memory of ex-Chief Minister of Rajasthan Mohanlal Sukhadia.

MLSU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Science, and Faculty of social science. This university consists of four constituent colleges and around 190 affiliated colleges from the various districts of Rajasthan.

MLSU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) released the result for various courses like B.A. 3rd, MBA FSM 1st sem, and B.Sc 1st, 2nd, 3rd year. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- www.mlsu.ac.in.

Steps to Check MLSU Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual/semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.mlsu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the student corner click on the result option available there

Step 3: Select Annual/Diploma/Semester course and Click on it.

Step 4: Select your course and Click on it.

Step 5: Enter the roll number and get the results

Step 6: Check the results and download it

MLSU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Mohanlal Sukhadia University (MLSU), Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.