5 Best Mobile Phones Under 2000 in India: Specification, Features & More

Wondering which is the best mobile phone under Rs. 2000? 

Dec 20, 2019 15:30 IST
Best mobile phones under 2000
Keypad phones. Sounds old school, right? But these were the first kind of phones used by people around the world. The idea of having an old basic phone is not outdated. People love to keep a compact phone with their Smartphones for certain situations like calling, listening to music and so on. Owning these phones have their own advantage as their batteries last longer than smartphones (up to 3-4 days), they are less likely to break on accidental drops and the list goes on. So, check out these feature mobile phones under Rs. 2000 and thank us later!

 

1- Nokia 150

Nokia 150

Buy Nokia 150

Nokia is the name to be reckoned with in the mobile phone segment. This brand was once known for manufacturing high-quality phones with good features and amazing battery backup. Talking about Nokia 150, this cellphone tops our list as it has many features that make it a must-have if you are looking for a feature phone along with your smartphone. It has a 2.4-inch TFT display providing 240x320 pixels resolution. Below listed are some features that the phone offers: 

Price

Rs. 1949 

RAM

16 MB (expandable up to 32GB)

Battery 

1020mAh (up to 600 hours)

SIM

Dual SIM

Camera

0.3MP Primary Camera

Screen Size and Resolution

2.4-inch; 230x230 pixels

Connectivity

Bluetooth 3.0, GSM

Operating System

Series 30+

Color 

Black

Accessories

Handset, Charger, and Earphone

Phone Weight

81.6 g

Phone Dimensions 

11.7 x 1.3 x 5 cm

 

2- Samsung Metro 313

Samsung Metro 313

Buy Samsung Metro 313 (Dual SIM)

South Korean company, Samsung, is another big name when it comes to manufacturing mobile phones. Samsung Metro 313 is a popular feature mobile phone which comes with a 2-inch TFT display with a resolution of 176x144 pixels. Below are some more features that you might want to look into: 

 

Price

Rs. 1995

RAM

1 GB (expandable up to 16GB)

Battery 

1000mAh

SIM

Dual SIM

Camera

0.3MP Primary Camera

Screen Size and Resolution

2-inch; 230x230 pixels

Connectivity

Bluetooth, GSM

Operating System

Proprietary

Colors 

Black, Golden, Grey 

Accessories

Handset, Charger, and Earphone

Phone Weight

72.6 g

Phone Dimensions 

11.3 x 1.3 x 4.6 cm

 

3- Samsung Guru Music 2

Samsung Guru Music 2

Buy Samsung Guru Music 2

The third feature phone that we have on our list is the Samsung Guru Music 2. The Samsung Guru series phones are quite popular and offer great features under Rs. 2000 in India. It comes with a 2-inch QQVGA display with a screen resolution of 128x160 pixels. We have listed below some really cool features below that the phone offers: 

 

Price

Rs. 1625

RAM

208 MB (expandable up to 16GB)

Battery 

800mAh

SIM

Dual SIM

Camera

0.3MP Primary Camera

Screen Size and Resolution

2-inch; 230x230 pixels

Connectivity

GSM

Operating System

Proprietary

Colors 

White, Black, Blue

Accessories

Handset, Charger, and Earphone

Phone Weight

231 g

Phone Dimensions 

12.2 x 7.6 x 5.3 cm

 

4- Nokia 105 (Dual SIM)

Nokia 105 Dual SIM

Buy Nokia 105 (Dual SIM)

Another amazing phone on our list is the Nokia 105. It is a cute and compact phone with all the basic features and the plus point is that this phone is extremely lightweight. Nokia 105 comes with a 1.8-inch display with a resolution of 128x160 pixels. Below we have listed the features that this phone offers: 

Price

Rs. 1249

RAM

4 MB

Battery 

800mAh

SIM

Dual SIM

Camera

NA

Screen Size and Resolution

1.52-inch; 128x160 pixels

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Operating System

Nokia Series 30+

Colors 

Black, Blue, Pink 

Accessories

Handset, Charger, and Earphone

Phone Weight

163 g

Phone Dimensions 

13.6 x 3.3 x 11.9 cm
 

5- Samsung Guru 1200

Samsung Guru 1200

Buy Samsung Guru 1200

The last phone under 2000 on our list is Samsung E1200. This phone has an anti-dust keypad and is also powered by ‘Quick Call Feature’. It comes with a 1.52-inch TFT display with a resolution of 128x128 pixels. We have listed below some of the features that the phone offers: 

Price

Rs. 1200

RAM

153 MB

Battery 

800mAh

SIM

Single SIM

Camera

NA

Screen Size and Resolution

1.52-inch; 128x128 pixels

Connectivity

NA

Operating System

Proprietary

Colors 

Black, White

Accessories

Handset, Charger, and Earphone

Phone Weight

63.5 g

Phone Dimensions 

1.4 x 4.6 x 10.8 cm

 

So, these were some top picks under Rs.2000. The best thing about these feature phones is that they are more durable and offer longer battery life. If you are planning to buy a keypad mobile that too under 2000, the above-mentioned mobile options won’t disappoint you. 

