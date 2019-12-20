5 Best Mobile Phones Under 2000 in India: Specification, Features & More

Keypad phones. Sounds old school, right? But these were the first kind of phones used by people around the world. The idea of having an old basic phone is not outdated. People love to keep a compact phone with their Smartphones for certain situations like calling, listening to music and so on. Owning these phones have their own advantage as their batteries last longer than smartphones (up to 3-4 days), they are less likely to break on accidental drops and the list goes on. So, check out these feature mobile phones under Rs. 2000 and thank us later!
1- Nokia 150
Nokia is the name to be reckoned with in the mobile phone segment. This brand was once known for manufacturing high-quality phones with good features and amazing battery backup. Talking about Nokia 150, this cellphone tops our list as it has many features that make it a must-have if you are looking for a feature phone along with your smartphone. It has a 2.4-inch TFT display providing 240x320 pixels resolution. Below listed are some features that the phone offers:
|
Price
|
Rs. 1949
|
RAM
|
16 MB (expandable up to 32GB)
|
Battery
|
1020mAh (up to 600 hours)
|
SIM
|
Dual SIM
|
Camera
|
0.3MP Primary Camera
|
Screen Size and Resolution
|
2.4-inch; 230x230 pixels
|
Connectivity
|
Bluetooth 3.0, GSM
|
Operating System
|
Series 30+
|
Color
|
Black
|
Accessories
|
Handset, Charger, and Earphone
|
Phone Weight
|
81.6 g
|
Phone Dimensions
|
11.7 x 1.3 x 5 cm
2- Samsung Metro 313
South Korean company, Samsung, is another big name when it comes to manufacturing mobile phones. Samsung Metro 313 is a popular feature mobile phone which comes with a 2-inch TFT display with a resolution of 176x144 pixels. Below are some more features that you might want to look into:
|
Price
|
Rs. 1995
|
RAM
|
1 GB (expandable up to 16GB)
|
Battery
|
1000mAh
|
SIM
|
Dual SIM
|
Camera
|
0.3MP Primary Camera
|
Screen Size and Resolution
|
2-inch; 230x230 pixels
|
Connectivity
|
Bluetooth, GSM
|
Operating System
|
Proprietary
|
Colors
|
Black, Golden, Grey
|
Accessories
|
Handset, Charger, and Earphone
|
Phone Weight
|
72.6 g
|
Phone Dimensions
|
11.3 x 1.3 x 4.6 cm
3- Samsung Guru Music 2
The third feature phone that we have on our list is the Samsung Guru Music 2. The Samsung Guru series phones are quite popular and offer great features under Rs. 2000 in India. It comes with a 2-inch QQVGA display with a screen resolution of 128x160 pixels. We have listed below some really cool features below that the phone offers:
|
Price
|
Rs. 1625
|
RAM
|
208 MB (expandable up to 16GB)
|
Battery
|
800mAh
|
SIM
|
Dual SIM
|
Camera
|
0.3MP Primary Camera
|
Screen Size and Resolution
|
2-inch; 230x230 pixels
|
Connectivity
|
GSM
|
Operating System
|
Proprietary
|
Colors
|
White, Black, Blue
|
Accessories
|
Handset, Charger, and Earphone
|
Phone Weight
|
231 g
|
Phone Dimensions
|
12.2 x 7.6 x 5.3 cm
4- Nokia 105 (Dual SIM)
Another amazing phone on our list is the Nokia 105. It is a cute and compact phone with all the basic features and the plus point is that this phone is extremely lightweight. Nokia 105 comes with a 1.8-inch display with a resolution of 128x160 pixels. Below we have listed the features that this phone offers:
|
Price
|
Rs. 1249
|
RAM
|
4 MB
|
Battery
|
800mAh
|
SIM
|
Dual SIM
|
Camera
|
NA
|
Screen Size and Resolution
|
1.52-inch; 128x160 pixels
|
Connectivity
|
Bluetooth
|
Operating System
|
Nokia Series 30+
|
Colors
|
Black, Blue, Pink
|
Accessories
|
Handset, Charger, and Earphone
|
Phone Weight
|
163 g
|
Phone Dimensions
|
13.6 x 3.3 x 11.9 cm
5- Samsung Guru 1200
The last phone under 2000 on our list is Samsung E1200. This phone has an anti-dust keypad and is also powered by ‘Quick Call Feature’. It comes with a 1.52-inch TFT display with a resolution of 128x128 pixels. We have listed below some of the features that the phone offers:
|
Price
|
Rs. 1200
|
RAM
|
153 MB
|
Battery
|
800mAh
|
SIM
|
Single SIM
|
Camera
|
NA
|
Screen Size and Resolution
|
1.52-inch; 128x128 pixels
|
Connectivity
|
NA
|
Operating System
|
Proprietary
|
Colors
|
Black, White
|
Accessories
|
Handset, Charger, and Earphone
|
Phone Weight
|
63.5 g
|
Phone Dimensions
|
1.4 x 4.6 x 10.8 cm
So, these were some top picks under Rs.2000. The best thing about these feature phones is that they are more durable and offer longer battery life. If you are planning to buy a keypad mobile that too under 2000, the above-mentioned mobile options won’t disappoint you.