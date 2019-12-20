5 Best Mobile Phones Under 2000 in India: Specification, Features & More

Keypad phones. Sounds old school, right? But these were the first kind of phones used by people around the world. The idea of having an old basic phone is not outdated. People love to keep a compact phone with their Smartphones for certain situations like calling, listening to music and so on. Owning these phones have their own advantage as their batteries last longer than smartphones (up to 3-4 days), they are less likely to break on accidental drops and the list goes on. So, check out these feature mobile phones under Rs. 2000 and thank us later!

Nokia is the name to be reckoned with in the mobile phone segment. This brand was once known for manufacturing high-quality phones with good features and amazing battery backup. Talking about Nokia 150, this cellphone tops our list as it has many features that make it a must-have if you are looking for a feature phone along with your smartphone. It has a 2.4-inch TFT display providing 240x320 pixels resolution. Below listed are some features that the phone offers:

Price Rs. 1949 RAM 16 MB (expandable up to 32GB) Battery 1020mAh (up to 600 hours) SIM Dual SIM Camera 0.3MP Primary Camera Screen Size and Resolution 2.4-inch; 230x230 pixels Connectivity Bluetooth 3.0, GSM Operating System Series 30+ Color Black Accessories Handset, Charger, and Earphone Phone Weight 81.6 g Phone Dimensions 11.7 x 1.3 x 5 cm

2- Samsung Metro 313

South Korean company, Samsung, is another big name when it comes to manufacturing mobile phones. Samsung Metro 313 is a popular feature mobile phone which comes with a 2-inch TFT display with a resolution of 176x144 pixels. Below are some more features that you might want to look into:

Price Rs. 1995 RAM 1 GB (expandable up to 16GB) Battery 1000mAh SIM Dual SIM Camera 0.3MP Primary Camera Screen Size and Resolution 2-inch; 230x230 pixels Connectivity Bluetooth, GSM Operating System Proprietary Colors Black, Golden, Grey Accessories Handset, Charger, and Earphone Phone Weight 72.6 g Phone Dimensions 11.3 x 1.3 x 4.6 cm

3- Samsung Guru Music 2

The third feature phone that we have on our list is the Samsung Guru Music 2. The Samsung Guru series phones are quite popular and offer great features under Rs. 2000 in India. It comes with a 2-inch QQVGA display with a screen resolution of 128x160 pixels. We have listed below some really cool features below that the phone offers:

Price Rs. 1625 RAM 208 MB (expandable up to 16GB) Battery 800mAh SIM Dual SIM Camera 0.3MP Primary Camera Screen Size and Resolution 2-inch; 230x230 pixels Connectivity GSM Operating System Proprietary Colors White, Black, Blue Accessories Handset, Charger, and Earphone Phone Weight 231 g Phone Dimensions 12.2 x 7.6 x 5.3 cm

4- Nokia 105 (Dual SIM)

Another amazing phone on our list is the Nokia 105. It is a cute and compact phone with all the basic features and the plus point is that this phone is extremely lightweight. Nokia 105 comes with a 1.8-inch display with a resolution of 128x160 pixels. Below we have listed the features that this phone offers:

Price Rs. 1249 RAM 4 MB Battery 800mAh SIM Dual SIM Camera NA Screen Size and Resolution 1.52-inch; 128x160 pixels Connectivity Bluetooth Operating System Nokia Series 30+ Colors Black, Blue, Pink Accessories Handset, Charger, and Earphone Phone Weight 163 g Phone Dimensions 13.6 x 3.3 x 11.9 cm

5- Samsung Guru 1200

The last phone under 2000 on our list is Samsung E1200. This phone has an anti-dust keypad and is also powered by ‘Quick Call Feature’. It comes with a 1.52-inch TFT display with a resolution of 128x128 pixels. We have listed below some of the features that the phone offers:

Price Rs. 1200 RAM 153 MB Battery 800mAh SIM Single SIM Camera NA Screen Size and Resolution 1.52-inch; 128x128 pixels Connectivity NA Operating System Proprietary Colors Black, White Accessories Handset, Charger, and Earphone Phone Weight 63.5 g Phone Dimensions 1.4 x 4.6 x 10.8 cm

So, these were some top picks under Rs.2000. The best thing about these feature phones is that they are more durable and offer longer battery life. If you are planning to buy a keypad mobile that too under 2000, the above-mentioned mobile options won’t disappoint you.