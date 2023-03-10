MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Society Manager, Clerk, Computer Operator Call Letter Here

MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023: Apex Bank, MP (M.P. Rajya Sahakari Bank Mydt) uploaded the admit card of the exam scheduled for the post of Society Manager, Clerk and Computer Operator. Candidates can download MP Rajya Sahakari Bank Admit Card from the website of the bank - apexbank.in.
MP Apex Bank Admit Card Download Link
MP Apex Bank Admit Card Direct Link is also given below. The candidates can also download Apex Bank Result, directly, through the link below:
|MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023
|Direct Link Here
How to Download MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023 ?
The candidates can download the admit card with the help of the steps provided in this article below:
Step 1: Visit the website of MP Apex Bank - https://apexbank.in/
Step 2: Go to ‘Click here to download Admit Card for Society Manager/Clerk/Computer Operator/Contractual Recruitment in District Cooperative Banks’
Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page. Now, enter your registration number or roll number and password
Step 4: Download Apex Bank Admit Card 2023
MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023: Check MP Apex Bank Exam Pattern
The mode of exam is online. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. The language of the exam is Both Hindi & English. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.
|Subject
|Number of Question
|Marks
|Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|120 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
English
|
40
|
40
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023: Details on Call Letter
|Name
|Gender (Male/ Female)
|Roll Number
|Applicant Photograph
|DOB
|Exam Date and Time
|Father’s/ Mother’s Name
|Category
|Name of Exam Centre
|Address
|Post Name
|Exam Name
|Time Duration of the Exam
|Exam Centre Code
|Instructions for the examination
|Empty Box for Signature of Candidate and Invigilator
Apex bank invited Online applications from Indian citizens for 896 posts of Banking Assistant (Clerks/ Computer operators) and 1358 posts of Society Manager for which candidates of Madhya Pradesh.