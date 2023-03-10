MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Society Manager, Clerk, Computer Operator Call Letter Here

MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023 has been released by MP Rajya Sahakari Bank. Candidates can download Manager, Clerk, Computer Operator Call Letter Here

MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023: Apex Bank, MP (M.P. Rajya Sahakari Bank Mydt) uploaded the admit card of the exam scheduled for the post of Society Manager, Clerk and Computer Operator. Candidates can download MP Rajya Sahakari Bank Admit Card from the website of the bank - apexbank.in.

MP Apex Bank Admit Card Download Link

MP Apex Bank Admit Card Direct Link is also given below. The candidates can also download Apex Bank Result, directly, through the link below:

MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023 Direct Link Here

How to Download MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card with the help of the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Visit the website of MP Apex Bank - https://apexbank.in/

Step 2: Go to ‘Click here to download Admit Card for Society Manager/Clerk/Computer Operator/Contractual Recruitment in District Cooperative Banks’

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page. Now, enter your registration number or roll number and password

Step 4: Download Apex Bank Admit Card 2023

MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023: Check MP Apex Bank Exam Pattern

The mode of exam is online. There will be 200 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. The language of the exam is Both Hindi & English. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

Subject Number of Question Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 120 minutes Computer Knowledge 40 40 General Awareness 40 40 English 40 40 Numerical Ability 40 40

MP Apex Bank Admit Card 2023: Details on Call Letter

Name Gender (Male/ Female) Roll Number Applicant Photograph DOB Exam Date and Time Father’s/ Mother’s Name Category Name of Exam Centre Address Post Name Exam Name Time Duration of the Exam Exam Centre Code Instructions for the examination Empty Box for Signature of Candidate and Invigilator

Apex bank invited Online applications from Indian citizens for 896 posts of Banking Assistant (Clerks/ Computer operators) and 1358 posts of Society Manager for which candidates of Madhya Pradesh.