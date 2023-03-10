MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 for Officer Grade, Get Details Here

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: Know here about MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 For Officer Grade. Check eligibility and other details, how to apply, download pdf notification, and know form submission last date.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: : The MP Apex Bank (MP Rajya Sahkari Bank MYDT) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Officer Grade. There are a total of 638 vacancies to be filled in MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MP Apex Bank @ https://apexbank.in/ for detailed information regarding vacancies and recruitment process. Candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given below. Candidates need to check minimum qualifications before applying. All the vacancies are provisional in nature and no. of actual vacancies may vary according to the requirement of the bank.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Officer Grade.

Click here Download PDF of the official notification of MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023

MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Below are given important dates of MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023

Online Registration Start date 10 March 2023 Last date to apply 9 April 2023 Tentative Date for online test To Be Announced Date Of Call Letter Download 7 days before exam date Date Of Result Declaration To Be Announced

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 for Officer has been activated. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of MP Apex Bank https://apexbank.in/

Candidates are advised to read the official notification along with the instructions carefully before applying for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023. The Application Fees is Rs.500/- for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PH Candidates.

Steps to fill Application Form

Step 1: Candidates are first required to visit the Bank’s website and click the link “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” and open the On-Line Application Form.

Step 2: Enter basic information in the online application form. A provisional registration number and password shall be

generated and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password.

Step 3: Upload the photograph and signature as per the specific Guidelines. Before submitting the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” button to verify the details in the online application form and modify the details if required..

Step 4: Candidates are advised to carefully fill the form and also verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible after complete registration.

Candidates can also apply from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Apply for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023

MP Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2023

The list of vacancies in the MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 is given in the table below.

Post Name No. of Vacancy Computer Programmer (Senior Management 35 Financial Analyst (Senior Management) 35 Marketing Officer (Senior Management) 29 Internal Auditor 25 Internal Inspector 17 Office Superintendent 12 Branch Inspector 17 Branch Manager 367 Asstt. Chief Supervisor 27 Sub Engineer 8 Statistical Officer 15 Accountant 38 Computer Programmer-2 13 Total 638

For Details of bank wise vacant post and category wise vacancy read official notification.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Selection Procedure:

The selection shall be based upon shortlisting of candidates based on both online written examination and interview, for which the total marks are 220. Given below is the detailed scheme of examination.

Online Examination : The candidates will have to appear for Online Examination of a total 200 marks. The pattern of online test is as follows :

Sl. No Name of Test Maximum Marks No. of Questions Medium of Exam 1 Professional Knowledge 40 40 Eng/Hindi 2 Reasoning 40 40 Eng/Hindi 3 English Language 40 40 English 4 General Awareness 40 40 Eng/Hindi 5 Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Eng/Hindi Total 200 200



2. Interview: For every wrong answer, 0.25 % marks shall be deducted. Candidates who will clear the Online examination will be called for an interview. There will be 200 marks for written examination and 20 marks will be reserved for interview. Candidates will also have to score minimum 40% marks in written examination in specialized subject test to qualify for interview.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The age limit shall be 18 years and maximum age will be 40 years. Relaxation shall be given as per government rules.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Post Name Qualification 1.Computer Programmer (Senior Management Grade-II) B.E. / B. Tech in Computer Science or MCA with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade 2.Financial Analyst (Senior Management Grade-II) CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60 % marks or equivalent grade. 3.Marketing Officer (Senior Management Grade-II) MBA (Marketing) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60 % marks or equivalent grade. 4. Internal Auditor (Senior Management Grade-II) CA / ICWA or MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60 % marks or equivalent grade. 5. Branch Manager (Middle Management Grade-I ) MBA (Finance) with two years regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade. 6. Office Superintendent (Middle Management Grade-I) MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade. 7. Internal Inspector MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade 8. Branch Inspector MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade 9. Assistant Chief Supervisor (Middle Management Grade-II) MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade or M.Com. with Statistics as one subject passed with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade 10. Sub Engineer(CIVIL) (Middle Management Grade-II) Degree in CIVIL from any recognized University 11. Computer programmer-2 (Middle Management Grade-II ) Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology 12. Accountant (Middle Management Grade-II) MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade /or M.Com. with Statistics as one subject passed with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade 13. Statistical Officer (Middle Management Grade-II) MBA (Finance) with two years’ regular course from any Govt. recognized University along with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade or M.Com. with Statistics as one subject passed with minimum 60% marks or equivalent Grade.

MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023 Salary 2023

The Remuneration for selected candidates would be as follows:

Pay Scale under 7 th Pay Scale for the post of: - 1. Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Marketing Officer & Internal Auditor (Senior Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 42700 -135100 /-

Branch Manager, Branch Inspector, Internal Inspector & Office Superintendent (Middle Management Grade-I ) Pay Scale 36200 -114800 /- Assistant Chief Supervisor, Sub Engineer, Statistical Officer, Accountant, Accountant & Computer programmer-2 (Middle Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 32800 - 103600/-

Pay Scale under 6th Pay Scale for the post of: - 1. Computer Programmer, Financial Analyst, Marketing Officer & Internal Auditor (Senior Management Grade-II Pay Scale 9300-34800 /-

Branch Manager, Branch Inspector, Internal Inspector & Office Superintendent (Middle Management Grade-I ) Pay Scale 9300-34800 /- Assistant Chief Supervisor, Sub Engineer, Statistical Officer, Computer programmer-2 & Accountant (Middle Management Grade-II) Pay Scale 9300-34800 /-

Candidates are advised to duly check all details before applying for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2023. The online examination shall be conducted on the following examination centres of Madhya Pradesh: - 1. Bhopal 2. Indore 3. Gwalior 4. Jabalpur 5. Ujjain