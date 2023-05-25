MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 FAQs: All Your Questions Answered Here, Check Now

Question 1: What is the MP Board? Answer: MP Board stands for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). It is a board of school education in Madhya Pradesh State of India. The MPBSE is a Madhya Pradesh government body responsible for determining the policy-related, administrative, cognitive, and intellectual direction of the state's higher educational system. The MPBSE was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The board conducts examinations for students in classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. The board also provides textbooks, study materials, and other resources to schools in Madhya Pradesh. Question 2: What is the MP Board Result 2023 Date and Time? Answer: The MP Board 10th and 12th results are expected to be announced on May 25, 2023. Question 2: What is the latest update on MPBSE Result 2023? Answer: As per the media reports MP Board 10th and 12th results are to be announced by 12:30 pm on May 25. Question 3: How to check MP Board 10th, 12th Result Link? Answer: On the official website mpbse.nic.in | Click on the ‘Exam Results’ option | Check result link MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th)/ HSSC Main Exam Results 2023 | Enter roll number and application number in the result login window | Submit the details and download MP board result 2023 Question 4: What are the MP Board official links to check results? Answer: The official websites to check MP Board 10th and 12th results are given below. Server Link 1 mpbse.nic.in Server Link 2 mpresults.nic.in Server Link 3 mpbse.mponline.gov.in Server Link 4 results.gov.in

Question 5: How to get MP Board results by name? Answer: You cannot check the MP Board result by name. In order to check MPBSE results you have to enter your roll and application number in the box provided on the official website. Question 6: How to change my name on the MP Board 10th 12th mark sheet? Answer: Candidates can check the below steps on how to change in MPBSE 2023 mark sheet Step 1: Only Students enrolled after the year 2012 can apply for name change in MP Board result 2023

Step 2: Students enrolled before the year 2012 have to apply directly to MPNRC, Bhopal

Step 3: After Applying hard copies of the following documents (along with the original) have to be submitted to MPNRC, Bhopal

Step 4: Covering Letter on Institute letterhead

Step 5: Affidavit by the student on Rs.100

Step 6: Previous year's original MPBSE 10th 12th mark sheet

Step 7: Candidates have to verify their original documents at the time of applying

Step 8: All documents must be attested by the principal of the Institute Question 7: How to download MP Board 10th 12th mark sheets original and duplicate? Answer: Candidates download MP Board mark sheets in two ways which are explained below. How to MPBSE Download Original Mark Sheet How to MPBSE Download Duplicate Mark Sheet Go to the official website of MP Board Go to the official website of MP Board Click on the "Exam Marksheet Download" section Click on the "Duplicate Marksheet" section Select the class and the year for which you want to download the mark sheet Fill in the required details, such as your name, roll number, date of birth, and email address Enter your roll number and date of birth Upload a scanned copy of your ID proof Click on the "Submit" button Pay the application fee Your mark sheet will be downloaded in PDF format Click on the "Submit" button Your duplicate mark sheet will be emailed to you within 10-15 working days

Question 8: How do you get a Duplicate copy if you have lost the MP Board 10th 12th marks sheet? Answer: In case you have lost your mark sheet then can apply for a duplicate mark sheet. For the MP Board duplicate marks sheet you will need to fill out a form and submit it to the MP Board office. You will also need to pay a fee for the duplicate mark sheet. Here are the steps on how to apply for MP Board 10th 12th duplicate mark sheet: Step 1: Go to the official website of the MP Board

Step 2: Click on the "Duplicate Marksheet" section

Step 3: Fill in the required details, such as your name, roll number, date of birth, and email address

Step 4: Upload a scanned copy of your ID proof

Step 5: Pay the application fee of Rs. Rs. 300/- ( for the last 10 years ) and Rs. 400/- ( for more than 10 years)

Step 7: Click on the "Submit" button

Your MP Board 10th 12th duplicate mark sheet will be emailed to you within 10-15 working days. Question 9: What is the certificate number in MP Board 2023? Answer: The certificate number in MP Board is a unique number that is assigned to each student who passes the 10th or 12th board examination. The certificate number is used to identify the student's academic record and is required for admission to higher education institutions and for employment. The MP Board certificate number is a 10-digit number that is assigned to the student by the MP Board. The first two digits of the certificate number are the year in which the student appeared for the board examination. The next three digits are the student's roll number. The last five digits are a random number that is generated by the MP Board. Question 10: How to apply for rechecking in MP Board result 2023? Answers: Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks score in MP Board 10th 12th result can apply for rechecking. Here are the steps on how to apply for rechecking in MP Board 10th 12th result 2023: Step 1: Go to the official website of MP Board - https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/MPBSE/marksheet_prov2_input.aspx

Step 2: Click on the "Rechecking" section

Step 3: Fill in the required details, such as your name, roll number, date of birth, and subject(s) for which you want to apply for rechecking.

Step 4: Pay the application fee and click on the "Submit" button

Step 5: Your application will be submitted and you will receive a confirmation message. MP Board 10th 12th result 2023 rechecking fee: The application fee for rechecking is Rs. 500 per subject. The rechecking process will take 15-20 days. The rechecking results will be published on the official website of the MP Board. Candidates note that the marks obtained in the MP Board 10th 12th rechecking process will be final and there will be no further appeals. Question 11: How to find the roll number in MP Board 2023 result? Answer: If any candidates have lost his/her roll number, then they can contact the MP Board office to request a duplicate roll number. Candidates need to provide their name, date of birth, and other personal details to get MP Board Roll number 2023. There is a fee for a duplicate roll number which has to be paid by candidates. Question 12: What is the certificate number in MP Board result 2023? Answer: The certificate number in the MP Board result 2023 is a unique identifier that is assigned to each student who passes the exam. The certificate number is used to identify the student's results and to verify their academic qualifications. The certificate number is usually a 10-digit number that is made up of the student's roll number, the year of examination, and a unique number assigned by the board.