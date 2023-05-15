MP Board Result 2023 LIVE: MP Board 10th, 12th Result Date, Time Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Check Latest News

MPBSE 10t, 12th Result Highlights Overview Specifications Board Name Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Exam Name MP Board Class 10 MP Board Class 12 Exam Mode Offline Session 2023 Result Announcement Official Website mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll and Application numbers Updated as on May 15, 2023 at 10: 20 PM How To Check MP Board Result 2023 through official website? Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the MP 10th, 12th result 2023 - 1st Step: Go to the official website: mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in

2nd Step: On the homepage, look for MP Board result links for classes 10, 12.

3rd Step: Click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step: On the next page, click on MPBSE Board result.

5th Step: In the login window, enter roll number and application number.

6th Step: Submit it and marksheet will appear on the screen.

7th Step: Take a printout to refer to it later. mpresults.nic.in 2023: Details Mentioned on MPBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet Centre code

School code

Enrollment number

Student type

Application number

Roll number

Student's name

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of Birth

Subjects

Theory marks

Practical/internal marks

Total marks

Remarks

Grand total

Result status How to check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 through app? The students who have appeared in MPBSE 10th and 12th exam can go through the below steps to check marksheet via mobile app: Step 1: Go to Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search and install MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App.

Step 3: Enter mobile number, roll code, and other credentials.

Step 4: Marks will appear on the screen. Will the board release the MPBSE toppers list along with the MP results 2023? Yes, the board releases the MP Board toppers lists for both classes 10 and 12 along with the results. Once announced, the same will be updated on this page. MPBSE 10th,12th result 2023 Date Soon Students have been asking - "mp board 12th result 2023 kab aayega time" However, as of now no date and time has been announced. As per media reports, the board is likely to announce the date and time for the declaration of MP Board result 2023 tomorrow, May 16. What Are The List of Official Websites To Check MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Results 2023? Those who appeared for the class 10th and 12th exam can check their MP Board 10th result at the official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their MPBSE marksheet: mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in