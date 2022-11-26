MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 for 2253 Clerk Posts, Apply Now!

MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Maryadit is inviting application forms online from eligible and interested candidates for the post of Clerk/ Computer operator, Samvida and Society Manager on apexbank.in. There are 1358 vacancies for Society Managers and 896 vacancies for Clerk/Computer Operators/Samvida in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh.
Applicants will be called for an online exam for which the admit cards will be issued 7 days before the exam. The result will be declared around 10 days after the conduct of the Online examination. The details related to education, vacancy, exam and others are available below.
MP Cooperative Bank Notification Download
MP Cooperative Bank Online Application Link
MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Dates
|Events
|Important Dates
|Starting Date of MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Online Application
|26 November 2022
|Last Date of MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Application
|25 December 2022
|MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Exam Date
|to be announced
|MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Admit Card Date
|Around 7 days before the examination date.
|MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Result Date
|Around 10 days after the conduct
of Online examination.
Eligibility Criteria for MP Cooperative Bank Clerk
Educational Qualification:
Graduation from Govt. a recognized Institute/ University
Knowledge of Hindi and English typing.
One year Computer Diploma Course from any one of the following recognized institutions Diploma from any University recognized by UGC:
- Diploma from any Open university recognized by UGC.
- Equivalent to a Diploma examination from DOEACC.
- Modern Office Management course form Government polytechnic College.
- One year certificate course in "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) conducted by Government I.T.I. In addition to the above Diploma certificate issued by above-recognized institutions.
MP Cooperative Bank Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|Clerk/ Computer Operator
|896
|Committee Managers
|1358
MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the online examination and preference for the banks indicated by the candidate.
MP Apex Bank Exam Pattern
No of Questions - 200 MCQ (40 in each section)
Marks - 2022 (40 in each section)
Subject:
- Reasoning to be completed in 25 mins
- Computer Knowledge to be completed in 20 mins
- General Awareness to be completed in 20 mins
- English to be completed in 25 mins
- Numerical Ability to be completed in 30 mins
How to Apply for MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022
- Go to the Apex bank website www.apexbank.in and visit n the option "Click Here to Apply"
- Now, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration"
- Fill the application form
- Also upload Photo, Signature, left thumb impression and Hand written declaration
- Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION
- Click on 'Payment' Tab
- Proceed for payment.
- Click on ‘SUBMIT' button.
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs. 500/-
- SC / ST/PHCandidates - Rs.250/-
