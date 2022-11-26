MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 for 2253 Clerk Posts, Apply Now!

MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Bank is hiring 2253 Clerks/ Computer operators, Samvida and Society managers. Check How to Apply, Exam Details, and Eligibility Here.

MP Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Maryadit is inviting application forms online from eligible and interested candidates for the post of Clerk/ Computer operator, Samvida and Society Manager on apexbank.in. There are 1358 vacancies for Society Managers and 896 vacancies for Clerk/Computer Operators/Samvida in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh.

Applicants will be called for an online exam for which the admit cards will be issued 7 days before the exam. The result will be declared around 10 days after the conduct of the Online examination. The details related to education, vacancy, exam and others are available below.

MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Dates

Events Important Dates Starting Date of MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Online Application 26 November 2022 Last Date of MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Application 25 December 2022 MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Exam Date to be announced MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Admit Card Date Around 7 days before the examination date. MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Result Date Around 10 days after the conduct

of Online examination.

Eligibility Criteria for MP Cooperative Bank Clerk

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from Govt. a recognized Institute/ University

Knowledge of Hindi and English typing.

One year Computer Diploma Course from any one of the following recognized institutions Diploma from any University recognized by UGC:

Diploma from any Open university recognized by UGC.

Equivalent to a Diploma examination from DOEACC.

Modern Office Management course form Government polytechnic College.

One year certificate course in "Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) conducted by Government I.T.I. In addition to the above Diploma certificate issued by above-recognized institutions.

MP Cooperative Bank Vacancy Details



Post Name Vacancies Clerk/ Computer Operator 896 Committee Managers 1358

MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the online examination and preference for the banks indicated by the candidate.

MP Apex Bank Exam Pattern

No of Questions - 200 MCQ (40 in each section)

Marks - 2022 (40 in each section)

Subject:

Reasoning to be completed in 25 mins

to be completed in Computer Knowledge to be completed in 20 mins

to be completed in General Awareness to be completed in 20 mins

to be completed in English to be completed in 25 mins

to be completed in Numerical Ability to be completed in 30 mins

How to Apply for MP Cooperative Bank Clerk Recruitment 2022

Go to the Apex bank website www.apexbank.in and visit n the option "Click Here to Apply" Now, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" Fill the application form Also upload Photo, Signature, left thumb impression and Hand written declaration Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION Click on 'Payment' Tab Proceed for payment. Click on ‘SUBMIT' button.

Application Fee: