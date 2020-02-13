MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 – 50 Vacancies Notified, Apply by 2 March

MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020: High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior System Analyst. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 March 2020.

Important Dates

Notification Date: 12 Feb 2020

Last date for submission of MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020: 2 March 2020

MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior System Analyst – 50 Posts

MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a B.E./B.Tech./MCA/MSC (CSIT) from a recognized University with at least 2 years of experience or M.E. /M.Tech. (C.SA.T.) with atleast 1 year experience.

MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 55 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 9300-34800 + 4200/-

MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website



MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for Junior System Analyst Posts through the written test and interview.

MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for MP High Court Junior System Analyst Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Registrar (Exam), Exam Cell, Administrative Block, High Court of M.P. Jabalpur (M.P) on or before 2 March 2020.

