MPPSC AE Admit Card 2021 Out: Check Download Link for Engineering Service Exam @mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC AE Admit Card 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on 08 November 2021 on mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com. Candidates who have applied for MPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Engineer and Boiler Inspector can download MPPSC Admit Card through online mode from official website using their application number and date of birth. They can also download MPPSC State Engineering Service Admit Card through MPPSC AE Admit Card Link given below.

MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020-21 will be conducted on 14 November 2021 (Sunday) from 12 PM to 3 PM at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gawalior and Satna centres. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check exam pattern, syllabus and process to download the admit card below:

How to Download MPPSC AE Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the MPPSC Official website - mppsc.nic.in On the right corner of the homepage you will find a link download the admit card 'Download-Admit Card'. Click on this link Now, click on 'Link' given under 'Admit Card' Section against 'Admit Card - State Engineering Service Examination 2020' Enter your details and login Download MP AE Admit Card 2021

MPPSC AE Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted through online mode. The exam will be consist of 2 parts i.e General Studies and Engineering Subject. For each correct answer 3 marks will be given and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time GK of MP 35 105 3 hours GK of India 10 30 International Knowledge 5 15 Engineering Subject 100 300 Total 150 450

MPPSC AE Syllabus

Exam Plan

Part - A - General Studies

Part - B -

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Power Engineering

Production Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Automobile Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Computer Engineering

Candidates who qualify in the MPPSC AE Exam 2021 shall be called for interview which of 50 marks

MPPSC Engineering Service Online Application were invited from 15 January 2021. to 14 February on official website .