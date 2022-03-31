MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, 466 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 April @mppsc.gov.in

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Interested and eligible engineers can submit their online applications for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 on mppsc.mp.gov.in from 6 April 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 online application is 15 April 2022. This drive is being done to recruit 466 vacancies through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2022

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 427 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) - 34 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanics) - 5 Posts

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a degree/diploma in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the official website for the latest updates.

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Salary

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 15600-39100 +5400 Grade Pay

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 56100-177500

(Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details.)

Download MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews.

How to apply for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications from 6 to 15 April 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.