MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification Released, 466 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 6 April @mppsc.gov.in

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 31, 2022 17:23 IST
MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022
MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Interested and eligible engineers can submit their online applications for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 on mppsc.mp.gov.in from 6 April 2022 onwards. The last date for submitting MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 online application is 15 April 2022. This drive is being done to recruit 466 vacancies through this recruitment process. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 6 April 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2022

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 427 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) - 34 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer (Mechanics) - 5 Posts

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have a degree/diploma in the concerned subject. Candidates can refer to the official website for the latest updates. 

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 15600-39100 +5400 Grade Pay
  • Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 56100-177500

(Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details.)

Download MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Notification

MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. 

How to apply for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications from 6 to 15 April 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

  1. Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e. mppsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022'.
  3. It will redirect you to the registration page.
  4. Now, enter your registration details, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button. 
  5. The application form will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Application Form and save it for future reference. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

Bachelor's Degree in concerned subject.

What is the last date of the online application for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

15 April 2022

What is the starting date of the online application for MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

6 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through MPPSC AE Recruitment 2022?

466.

