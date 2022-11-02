MPPSC Final Answer Key 2022 (Out) for DSP (Radio) Post at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Download PDF

Madhya Pradesh PSC has uploaded the revised final answer key of for the DSP (Radio) Examination 2021 on its official website-mppsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

MPPSC DSP Answer Key 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has uploaded the revised final answer key of for the DSP (Radio) Examination 2021 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the DSP (Radio) Examination 2021 can download MPPSC DSP Answer Key 2022 from the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) - mppsc.nic.in.

The PDF of the final answer key of DSP (Radio) Examination 2021 is available on the official website, however you can download the same directly through the link given below.

It is noted that Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had conducted the DSP (Radio) Examination on 16 October 2022. Commission has released the provisional answer key on 18 October 2022 and demanded the objections for the answer from the candidates.

Commission get the objections and assessed the same with the experts and not the final answer key has been released for the DSP (Radio) Examination on its official website. Now the result will be announced by the Commission based on the final answer key and now candidates can't raise any objection for the same.

You can download the MPPSC DSP Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download MPPSC DSP Answer Key 2022