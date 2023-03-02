MPSC Forest Service Interview Date 2023 Released @mpsc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

MPSC Forest Service Interview Date 2023 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released on 02 March 2023 the interview schedule for Forest Services Main Examination 2021 on its official website. The interview for Forest Services will be held from 05 April 2023 onwards. Candidates qualified for the Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2021 are advised to download the MPSC Forest Service Interview Date 2023 from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.



Alternatively, MPSC Forest Service Interview Date 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: MPSC Forest Service Interview Date 2023



As per the short notice released, Commission is set to conduct the interview for Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2021 on 05/06 April 2023. As per the selection process for the Maharashtra Forest Services Examination, candidates qualified in the mains exam are able to appear in the interview round for the above post.





Earlier MPSC has notified Maharashtra Forest Services Examination 2021 under which a number of candidates applied and appeared in various rounds of selection process for the same.



Candidates qualified in the mains exam for Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination can download the MPSC Forest Service Interview Date 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



