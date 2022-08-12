MPSC Rajyaseva Hall Ticket 2022: Download Maharashtra State Service Prelims Admit Card Here

MPSC Rajyaseva Hall Ticket 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission uploaded MPSC State Service Admit Card on mpsconline.gov.in. Candidates can download it below.

MPSC Rajyaseva Hall Ticket 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) uploaded the admit card of the State Service Examination for the year 2022 (SSE 2022) which will be conducted on 21 August 2022 in various districts of Maharashtra. Applicants are advised to download MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card from this page and appear at the venue as per their hall ticket.

How to Download MPSC Rajyaseva Hall Ticket 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Login’ Button

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download the MPSC State Service Hall Ticket

MPSC State Service Exam Pattern 2022

There will be objective-type questions in Marathi and English languages. The question paper will be divided into two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. 1/4th mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Subject No.of Questions Marks Medium Duration Paper-I (Compulsory) 100 200 English & Marathi 2 hours Paper-II (Compulsory) 80 200 English & Marathi 2 hours

MPSC State Service Qualifying Marks 2022

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% marks.

Those who clear the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam will be called for the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2022.

The commission has invited the applications for recruitment of 161 Assistant Directors, Maharashtra Finance & Accounting Services, Group-A, Chief Officer, Municipality / Council, Group-A, Child Development Project Officer, Group-A, and equivalent posts, Assistant Commissioner, State Excise, Group-B, Deputy Superintendent, State Excise, Group-B, Section Officer, Group-B, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Group-B and Inspector certified schools and institutes and equivalent Posts.