MPSC Answer Key 2022 OUT: Download PDF, Check Details Here

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the MPSC Recruitment 2022 on its official website. Candidates can refer to the article below for more details such as procedure to download the Answer Key and official notification.

MPSC Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission for the Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022. The answer key has been released on the official website of MPSC i.e., MPSC.gov.in

The examination was held on 17th December 2022 for as many as 378 vacancies announced under MPSC Technical Service Recruitment 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 can check the answer keys from the official website.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for all the sets of examination i.e., Set A, B, C and D. The candidates who have successfully cleared the Technical Combined Preliminary Examination 2022 will now give the mains examination.

Candidates can download the MPSC Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below.

Download PDF- MPSC Technical Answer Key 2022 Notification

Process to Download MPSC Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of i.e., MPSC.gov.in. On the under latest updates section a link will be present as “Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2022- Final Answer Key” MPSC Technical Final Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen. Download the answer key for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of i.e., MPSC.gov.in for further information related to MPSC Technical Mains Examination 2023.