MRCMPU Recruitment 2021 for 46 Lab Assistant & Other Vacancies, Apply @ milma.com

MRCMPU Recruitment 2021: Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation ltd has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Finance Comptroller, Assistant Purchase Officer, Assistant Finance Officer, System Supervisor, Marketing Organizer & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 February 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 20 February 2021

MRCMPU Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Finance Comptroller (Officer)- 1 Post

Assistant Purchase Officer - 2 Posts

Assistant Finance Officer- 1 Post

Assistant Dairy Development Officer - 5 Posts

Assistant Dairy Officer - 10 Posts

Assistant Quality Assurance Officer - 4 Posts

System Supervisor - 2 Posts

Marketing Organizer - 2 Posts

Junior Supervisor (P&I) - 11 Posts

Lab Assistant - 5 Posts

Marketing Assistant-3 Posts

MRCMPU Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Finance Comptroller (Officer)- CA

Assistant Purchase Officer - B. Tech degree in Engineering (Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics / Chemical / Instrumentation).

Assistant Finance Officer- CA-IPCC (Intermediate) (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) or ICWA (ICMA) – (Intermediate) (Institute of Cost Accountants of India/The Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India).

Assistant Dairy Development Officer - B. Tech Degree in Dairy Technology / Dairy Science & Technology.

Assistant Dairy Officer - B. Tech Degree in Dairy Technology / Dairy Science & Technology.

Assistant Quality Assurance Officer - B. Tech Degree in Dairy Technology / Dairy Science & Technology OR M. Sc (Quality Control in Dairy Industry) from Agriculture / Veterinary Universities OR MS (Quality Systems in Dairy Processing) from Agriculture / Veterinary Universities OR M. Sc degree in Dairy Chemistry / Dairy Microbiology / Dairy Technology from Agriculture/Veterinary Universities.

System Supervisor - Post Graduate Degree in Computer Application/Computer Science OR Graduation in Computer Application/Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering OR Three year Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Computer Related subjects

Marketing Organizer -Graduation in any discipline; MBA in full stream with specialization in Marketing.

Junior Supervisor (P&I) - First Class Graduates with HDC OR First Class B. Com degree with a specialization in Co-operation OR B. Sc (Banking & Co-operation) (For Degree- State Universities of Kerala OR KPSC/UPSC/ UGC recognized Universities).

Lab Assistant - B. Sc degree in Chemistry / Biochemistry / Microbiology / Industrial Microbiology OR Diploma in Dairy Science from Agriculture/Veterinary Universities.

Marketing Assistant-Graduation in any discipline through regular mode.

Download MRCMPU Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for MRCMPU Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 20 February 2021 till 5 PM. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.