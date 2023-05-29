MSTC Limited Recruitment 2023 For 52 Management Trainee & Other posts: Check Eligibility and How to Apply

MSTC Limited has invited online applications for 52 Management Trainee and Assistant Manager Posts on its official website. Check eligibility and how to apply.

MSTC Limited MT Recruitment 2023: MSTC Limited has invited online applications for 52 Management Trainee and Assistant Manager Posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 11, 2023 at www.mstcindia.co.in.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have requisite educational qualification including BE/ B.Tech in Electronics/ IT/ Computer Science OR MCA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



MSTC Limited MT Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Commencement of online application form: May 27, 2023

Last date of submission of application form online: June 11, 2023

Tentative date for written test: To be intimated here

MSTC Limited MT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager Java Programmer-03

Assistant Manager SYS Networking-01

Assistant Manager SYS Dot Net-02

Management Trainee Operations-15

Management Trainee (P&A)-02

Management Trainee (Law)-01

Management Trainee (Hindi)-03

Management Trainee (F&A)-25

MSTC Limited MT Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager: Applying candidates should have BE/ B.Tech. in Electronics/ IT/Computer Science OR MCA from a recognized University/ Institution.

Management Trainee Operations: Degree/ Post Graduation Degree in Humanities/Science/ Commerce/ Engineering/Law/Information Technology/ Business Administration with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University/ institute

Management Trainee (P&A): Degree/ Post Graduation Degree in Humanities/Science/ Commerce/ Engineering/Law/Information Technology/ Business Administration with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University/ institute preferably with Post Graduate Degree/

Diploma in HR/ IR/ PM

Management Trainee (Law): Degree/ Post Graduation Degree in Law with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University/ institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

MSTC Limited MT Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

As per the selection process, candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be called for the Computer Based Test(CBT).

Candidates appearing in the All India-based CBT for the post of MT will be shortlisted for Group Discussion and thereafter for Interview and for AM will be shortlisted for Interview as per the recruitment rules of the company.

The final selection for the posts will be based on consolidated merit of All India-based CBT, Group Discussion and Interview for Management Trainees and All India-based CBT and interview for AM (Systems).

MSTC Limited MT Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

E-1: Rs.50,000-3%-1,60,000 (C.T.C 15.16 lacs p.a.)

MSTC Limited MT Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

You can apply online for these posts through official website www.mstcindia.co.in on or before June 11, 2023. MSTC Limited Recruitment 2023 For 52 Management Trainee & Other posts: Check Eligibility and How to Apply