10th Passed Jobs 2022-23: Apply For COPA Apprentice Post At Mumbai Port, Check Details

Mumbai Port has invited online application for the 50 Apprentice Post on its official website. Check Mumbai Port Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Mumbai Port Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification: Mumbai Port has invited applications for the 50 vacancies of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961 for the year 2022-23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 January 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Passed 10th Class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent with COPA Trade Certificate can apply for these posts. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Stipend per month Rs. 7700/-.

Important Date Mumbai Port Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 January 2023

Vacancy Details Mumbai Port Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA): 50

Eligibility Criteria Mumbai Port Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Educational Qualification

1. Passed 10th Class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent

2. COPA Trade Certificate issued by National Council of Vocational Training.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/eligibility/selection process and other update for the post.

How To Download: Mumbai Port Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification

Visit the official website of Mumbai Port -https://mumbaiport.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Recruitment Notice for COPA Apprentices for 2022-2023 ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification in a new window. Download Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.





Mumbai Port Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification PDF



How To Apply Mumbai Port Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Notification:

Step 1. To apply for these posts, candidates are required to be registered online through NCVT MIS web portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org), thereafter take print of e-mail copy mentioningapprentice enrollment / registration No.

Step 2. Applicants having valid registration in NCVT MIS portal (www.apprenticeshipindia.org) mentioned above are required to download the application form from MbPA’s website ‘(www.mumbaiport.gov.in) > Media > Vacancy’ menu and apply for these posts after following the guidelines available in the notification.