NABARD DA Result 2022 (Released) @nabard.org: Download Development Assistant PDF Here

NABARD DA Result 2022: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development released the result of the Development Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can check the result pdf here.

NABARD DA Result 2022 is now available on the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development i.e. nabard.org. NABARD has created a PDF file consisted the roll numbers of all the candidates who qualified for the exam held on 06 November 2022. All shortlisted candidates are now required to appear for the main exam. NABARD DA Result Link is also provided in this article below.

NABARD DA Result Download Link

How to Download NABARD DA Result 2022 ?

Go to the website of the NABARD - nabard.org

Visit the ‘Careers’ Section

Click on the post name given under ‘Recruitment Of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) - 2022 - Roll Nos. Of Candidates Shortlisted For Main Examination (Disclaimer: Though Utmost Care Has Been Taken While Preparing The Merit List, NABARD Reserves The Right To Rectify Inadvertent Errors, If Any)’

Download NABARD Development Assistant Result