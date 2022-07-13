NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2022: The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and (Protocol & Security Service). Candidates will be able to apply online for NABARD Grade A posts from 18th July 2022 onwards.
In this article, we have shared the NABARD Grade A Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service).
About NABARD
NABARD is an all India Apex Organization, wholly owned by Government of India and is equal opportunity employer.
NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NABARD Grade A Notification 2022
|
12th July 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
18th July 2022
|
Last Date to Apply for NABARD Grade A
|
7th August 2022
|
NABARD Grade A Prelims Admit Card
|
To be notified
|
NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)
|
To be notified
|
NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card
|
To be notified
|
NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)
|
To be notified
NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service) will appear for the Preliminary and Mains exam. Candidates who are successful in both prelims and mains will appear for the Interview.
Phase-1: NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam
The Preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature. The Qualifying Section in the prelims will include test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making. The Merit Section in the Prelims exam will include General Awareness, Economic & Social Issues (with focus on Rural India), Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India.
|
Sr.
No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of
Qs.
|
Max
Marks
|
Version
|
Time
|
1
|
Test of Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
Bilingual – Hindi and English except test of English language
|
Composite time
of 120 Minutes for all the tests together
|
2
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
3
|
Computer Knowledge
|
20
|
20
|
4
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
5
|
Decision Making
|
10
|
10
|
6
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
7
|
Eco & Soc. Issues (with
|
40
|
40
|
|
focus on Rural India)
|
|
|
8
|
Agriculture & Rural
|
40
|
40
|
|
Development with Emphasis on
|
|
|
|
Rural India
|
|
|
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
|
120 Minutes
Phase-2: NABARD Grade A Mains Exam
For the post of Generalist
|
Paper
|
Grade A
|
Type of
Paper
|
No. of
Qs.
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Remarks
|
Paper I
|
General English
|
Online Descriptive
|
3
|
100
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive Answers to be typed using
keyboard
|
Paper II
|
Economi c and Social Issues
|
Objective
|
30
|
50
|
30 Minutes
|
|
Descriptive Type
|
6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4
questions [2
of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2
of 10 marks
each]
|
50
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive Answers to be typed using keyboard either in English or Hindi (Remington and Inscript keyboards)
For the post of Specialist
|
Paper
|
Grade A
|
Type of
Paper
|
No. of
Qs.
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Remarks
|
Paper I
|
General English
|
Online Descriptive
|
3
|
100
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive Answers to be
typed using keyboard
|
Paper II
|
Stream Specific Paper
|
Objective
|
30
|
50
|
30 Minutes
|
|
Descriptive Type
|
6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4
questions [2
of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks
each]
|
50
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive Answers to be typed using keyboard either in English or Hindi (Remington and Inscript keyboards)
For the post of Rajbhasha
|
Paper
|
Grade A
|
Type of Paper
|
No. of Qs.
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Remarks
|
Paper I
|
General English
|
Online Descriptive
|
3
|
100
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive Answers to be typed using
keyboard
|
Paper II
|
Stream Specific Paper
|
Objective
|
30
|
50
|
30 Minutes
|
|
Descriptive Type
|
6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4
questions [2
of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2
of 10 marks
each]
|
50
|
90 Minutes
|
Descriptive Answers to be typed using keyboard in Hindi ( with Remington
/Inscript keyboard)
Phase-3: NABARD Grade A Interview
Interview (RDBS/Rajbhasha): 50 Marks
The calling Ratio to qualify for the main examination and interview would be a maximum of 1:25 and 1:3, respectively. The ratio may be suitably reduced at the discretion of the bank.
NOTE: Shortlisting of the candidates for the Main exam will be based on marks scored in the Merit section only. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by the candidate. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty in Phase-I and Phase-II, both.
NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2022
Candidates can find the detailed syllabus for the Phase-1 Prelims Exam and Phase-2 Mains exam below:
Phase-1: NABARD Grade A Prelims Syllabus
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
Reasoning
|
1. Alphabetical, Alphanumeric Series
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
1. Percentage
|
English Language
|
1. Reading Comprehension
2. Sentence Rearrangement
3. Error Detection
4. Vocabulary (Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitution)
5. Cloze test
6. Para Jumbles
|
General Awareness
|
1. Current affairs of the past 3 to 6 months
2. National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries,
3. Airports and Seaports,
4. Dams and Reservoirs,
5. Awards and Honors,
6.Banks and Headquarters,
7. Banking Awareness,
8. Banking Abbreviations,
9. Dance & Culture
10. Books and Authors,
11. Countries – Capitals & Currencies,
12. Organizations and headquarters,
13. Power Plants in India,
14. Sports-related GK,
15. Chief Minister of Indian States etc.
|
Decision Making
|
1. Basics of Decision Making
|
Computer Knowledge
|
1. Computer Awareness
|
Economics and Social Issues
|
1. Nature of Indian Economy - Structural and Institutional features – Economic underdevelopment – Opening up the Indian Economy – Globalisation – Economic Reforms in India – Privatisation.
2. Inflation – Trends in Inflation & their Impact on National Economy and Individual Income.
3. Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India – Rural and Urban – Measurement of Poverty – Poverty Alleviation Programmes of the Government.
4. Population Trends – Population Growth and Economic Development -Population Policy in India.
5. Agriculture – Characteristics / Status – Technical and Institutional changes in Indian Agriculture – Agricultural performance – Issues in Food Security in India – Non Institutional and Institutional Agencies in rural credit.
6. Industry – Industrial and Labour Policy – Industrial performance – Regional Imbalance in India’s Industrial Development – Public Sector Enterprises.
7. Rural banking and financial institutions in India – Reforms in Banking/ Financial sector.
8. Globalisation of Economy – Role of International Funding Institutions – IMF & World Bank – WTO – Regional Economic Co-operation.
9. Social Structure in India – Multiculturalism – Demographic trends – Urbanisation and Migration – Gender Issues Joint family system – Social Infrastructure – Education – Health and Environment.
10. Education – Status & System of Education – Socio-Economic Problems associated with Illiteracy – Educational relevance and educational wastage – Educational Policy for India.
11. Social Justice - Problems of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes – socio-economic programs for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and other backward classes. Positive Discrimination in favor of the underprivileged
12. Social Movements
13. Indian Political Systems
14. Human Development
15. Current Economic & Social Issues
|
Agriculture and Rural Development
|
1. Agriculture: definition, meaning and its branches; Agronomy: definition, meaning and scope of agronomy; Classification of field crops: Factors affecting crop production, Agro Climatic Zones; Cropping Systems: Definition and types of cropping systems. Problems of dry land agriculture Seed production: seed processing, seed village; Meteorology: weather parameters, crop-weather advisory; Precision Farming: System of Crop Intensification, organic farming;
2. Soil and Water Conservation: Major soil types, soil fertility, fertilisers, soil erosion, soil conservation, watershed management
3. Water Resources: Irrigation Management: types of irrigation, sources of irrigation, crop-water requirement, command area development, water conservation techniques, micro-irrigation, irrigation pumps, major, medium and minor irrigation.
4. Farm and Agri Engineering: Farm Machinery and Power, Sources of power on the farm- human, animal, mechanical, electrical, wind, solar and biomass, biofuels, water harvesting structures, farm ponds, watershed management, Agro Processing, Controlled and modified storage, perishable food storage, godowns, bins and grain silos.
5. Plantation & Horticulture: Definition, meaning and its branches. Agronomic practices and production technology of various plantation and horticulture crops. Post-harvest management, value and supply chain management of Plantation and Horticulture crops.
6. Animal Husbandry: Farm animals and their role in Indian economy, Animal husbandry methods in India, common terms pertaining to different species of livestock, Utility classification of breeds of cattle. Introduction to common feeds and fodders, their classification and utility. Introduction to poultry industry in India (past, present and future status), Common terms pertaining to poultry production and management. Concept of mixed farming and its relevance to socio-economic conditions of farmers in India. Complimentary and obligatory nature of livestock and poultry production with that of agricultural farming
7. Fisheries: Fisheries resources, management and exploitation – freshwater, brackish water and marine; Aquaculture- Inland and marine; biotechnology; post-harvest technology. Importance of fisheries in India. Common terms pertaining to fish production.
8. Forestry: Basic concepts of Forest and Forestry. Principles of silviculture, forest mensuration, forest management and forest economics. Concepts of social forestry, agroforestry, joint forest management. Forest policy and legislation in India, India State of Forest Report 2015. Recent developments under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
9. Agriculture Extensions: Its importance and role, methods of evaluation of extension programmes, Role of Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s (KVK) in dissemination of Agricultural technologies.
10. Ecology and Climate Change: Ecology and its relevance to man, natural resources, their sustainable management and conservation. Causes of climate change, Green House Gases (GHG), major GHG emitting countries, climate analysis, distinguish between adaptation and mitigation, climate change impact to agriculture and rural livelihood, carbon credit, IPCC, UNFCCC, CoP meetings, funding mechanisms for climate change projects, initiatives by Govt of India, NAPCC, SAPCC, INDC.
11. Present Scenario of Indian Agriculture and Allied activities: recent trends, major challenges in agriculture measures to enhance viability of agriculture. Factors of Production in agriculture; Agricultural Finance and Marketing; Impact of Globalization on Indian Agriculture and issues of Food Security; Concept and Types of Farm Management.
12. Rural Development: Concept of Rural Area, Structure of the Indian Rural Economy - Importance and role of the rural sector in India- Economic, Social and Demographic Characteristics of the Indian rural economy, causes of Rural Backwardness.
13. Rural population in India: Occupational structure, Farmers, Agricultural Labourers, Artisans, Handicrafts, Traders, Forest dwellers/tribes and others in rural India- Trends of change in rural population and rural work force; problems and conditions of rural labour; Issues and challenges in Handlooms
14. Panchayati Raj Institutions: Functions and Working. MGNREGA, NRLM – Aajeevika, Rural Drinking water Programmes, Swachh Bharat, Rural Housing, PURA and other rural development programmes.
Phase-2: NABARD Grade A Mains Syllabus
|
Sections
|
Topics
|
English
|
Essay, Précis writing, Comprehension and Business/Office Correspondence. The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expressions and understanding the topic.
|
Economic and Social Issues (ESI) and Agriculture and Rural Development (ARD)
|
