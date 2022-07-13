NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

NABARD has announced recruitment for 170 Grade A vacancies in the RDBS/Rajbhasha/Protocol & Security Service. Check detailed syllabus & exam pattern for Grade A RDBS/Rajbhasha posts.

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2022: The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and (Protocol & Security Service). Candidates will be able to apply online for NABARD Grade A posts from 18th July 2022 onwards.

In this article, we have shared the NABARD Grade A Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service).

About NABARD

NABARD is an all India Apex Organization, wholly owned by Government of India and is equal opportunity employer.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates

NABARD Grade A Notification 2022

12th July 2022

Online Application Start Date

18th July 2022

Last Date to Apply for NABARD Grade A

7th August 2022

NABARD Grade A Prelims Admit Card

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha)

To be notified

NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service) will appear for the Preliminary and Mains exam. Candidates who are successful in both prelims and mains will appear for the Interview.

Phase-1: NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam

The Preliminary exam will be qualifying in nature. The Qualifying Section in the prelims will include test of Reasoning, English Language, Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Decision Making. The Merit Section in the Prelims exam will include General Awareness, Economic & Social Issues (with focus on Rural India), Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India.

Sr.

No.

Name of the Test

No. of

Qs.

Max

Marks

Version

Time

1

Test of Reasoning

20

20

 

Bilingual – Hindi and English except test of English language

 

 

Composite time

of 120 Minutes for all the tests together

2

English Language

30

30

3

Computer Knowledge

20

20

4

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

5

Decision Making

10

10

6

General Awareness

20

20

7

Eco & Soc. Issues (with

40

40

 

focus on Rural India)

 

 

8

Agriculture & Rural

40

40

 

Development with Emphasis on

 

 

 

Rural India

 

 

 

Total

200

200

 

120 Minutes

Phase-2: NABARD Grade A Mains Exam

For the post of Generalist

Paper

Grade A

Type of

Paper

No. of

Qs.

Marks

Duration

Remarks

Paper I

General English

Online Descriptive

 

3

100

90 Minutes

Descriptive Answers to be typed using

keyboard

 

Paper II

Economi c and Social Issues

Objective

30

50

30 Minutes

 

Descriptive Type

6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4

questions [2

of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2

of 10 marks

each]

 

50

 

90 Minutes

Descriptive Answers to be typed using keyboard either in English or Hindi (Remington and Inscript keyboards)

For the post of Specialist

Paper

Grade A

Type of

Paper

No. of

Qs.

Marks

Duration

Remarks

Paper I

General English

Online Descriptive

 

3

100

90 Minutes

Descriptive Answers to be

typed using keyboard

 

Paper II

Stream Specific Paper

Objective

30

50

30 Minutes

 

Descriptive Type

6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4

questions [2

of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2 of 10 marks

each]

 

50

 

90 Minutes

Descriptive Answers to be typed using keyboard either in English or Hindi (Remington and Inscript keyboards)

For the post of Rajbhasha

Paper

Grade A

Type of Paper

No. of Qs.

Marks

Duration

Remarks

Paper I

General English

Online Descriptive

3

100

90 Minutes

Descriptive Answers to be typed using

keyboard

 

Paper II

Stream Specific Paper

Objective

30

50

30 Minutes

 

Descriptive Type

6 questions will be asked, of which candidates will be required to attempt 4

questions [2

of 15 marks each (with difficulty level) and 2

of 10 marks

each]

 

50

 

90 Minutes

Descriptive Answers to be typed using keyboard in Hindi ( with Remington

/Inscript keyboard)

Phase-3: NABARD Grade A Interview

Interview (RDBS/Rajbhasha): 50 Marks

The calling Ratio to qualify for the main examination and interview would be a maximum of 1:25 and 1:3, respectively. The ratio may be suitably reduced at the discretion of the bank.

NOTE: Shortlisting of the candidates for the Main exam will be based on marks scored in the Merit section only. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by the candidate. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty in Phase-I and Phase-II, both.

Also Read: NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, How to Apply

NABARD Grade A Syllabus 2022

Candidates can find the detailed syllabus for the Phase-1 Prelims Exam and Phase-2 Mains exam below:

Phase-1: NABARD Grade A Prelims Syllabus

Sections

Topics

Reasoning

1. Alphabetical, Alphanumeric Series
2. Coding & Decoding
3. Syllogism
4. Direction Sense
5. Inequality
6. Ranking
7. Blood Relation
8. Seating Arrangement
9. Puzzles
10. Machine Input Output
11. Statement – Assumption
12. Statement – Course of Action
13. Cause and Effect
14. Statement Argument
15. Statement Conclusion
16. Data Sufficiency

Quantitative Aptitude

1. Percentage
2. Profit & Loss, Discount
3. Ratio & Proportion
4. Simplification
5. Simple & Compound Interest
6. Time & Work
7. Pipes & Cistern
8. Number Series
9. Time Speed & Distance, Trains, Boats
10. Mixture
11. Average
12. Ages
13. Partnership
14. Area, Volume
15. Probability
16. Data Interpretation
17. Quadratic Equation
18. Number System

English Language

1. Reading Comprehension

2. Sentence Rearrangement

3. Error Detection

4. Vocabulary (Synonyms, Antonyms, One-word Substitution)

5. Cloze test

6. Para Jumbles

General Awareness

1. Current affairs of the past 3 to 6 months

2. National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries,

3. Airports and Seaports,

4. Dams and Reservoirs,

5. Awards and Honors,

6.Banks and Headquarters,

7. Banking Awareness,

8. Banking Abbreviations,

9. Dance & Culture

10. Books and Authors,

11. Countries – Capitals & Currencies,

12. Organizations and headquarters,

13. Power Plants in India,

14. Sports-related GK,

15. Chief Minister of Indian States etc.

Decision Making

1. Basics of Decision Making
2. Types of Decision Making
3. Decision-Making Models
4. Decision-Making Approaches
5. Factors affecting Decision Making
6. Types of Problems Decision Making

Computer Knowledge

1. Computer Awareness
2. Hardware and Memory
3. Software and Operating Systems
4. MS Office
5. Database Management System
6. Internet and Computer Security
7. History and Computer & Generations
8. Shortcuts

Economics and Social Issues

1. Nature of Indian Economy - Structural and Institutional features – Economic underdevelopment – Opening up the Indian Economy – Globalisation – Economic Reforms in India – Privatisation. 

2. Inflation – Trends in Inflation & their Impact on National Economy and Individual Income.

3. Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India – Rural and Urban – Measurement of Poverty – Poverty Alleviation Programmes of the Government.

4. Population Trends – Population Growth and Economic Development -Population Policy in India. 

5. Agriculture – Characteristics / Status – Technical and Institutional changes in Indian Agriculture – Agricultural performance – Issues in Food Security in India – Non Institutional and Institutional Agencies in rural credit. 

6. Industry – Industrial and Labour Policy – Industrial performance – Regional Imbalance in India’s Industrial Development – Public Sector Enterprises. 

7. Rural banking and financial institutions in India – Reforms in Banking/ Financial sector.

8. Globalisation of Economy – Role of International Funding Institutions – IMF & World Bank – WTO – Regional Economic Co-operation. 

9. Social Structure in India – Multiculturalism – Demographic trends – Urbanisation and Migration – Gender Issues Joint family system – Social Infrastructure – Education – Health and Environment. 

10. Education – Status & System of Education – Socio-Economic Problems associated with Illiteracy – Educational relevance and educational wastage – Educational Policy for India.

11. Social Justice - Problems of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes – socio-economic programs for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and other backward classes. Positive Discrimination in favor of the underprivileged

12. Social Movements

13. Indian Political Systems

14. Human Development

15. Current Economic & Social Issues

Agriculture and Rural Development

1. Agriculture: definition, meaning and its branches; Agronomy: definition, meaning and scope of agronomy; Classification of field crops: Factors affecting crop production, Agro Climatic Zones; Cropping Systems: Definition and types of cropping systems. Problems of dry land agriculture Seed production: seed processing, seed village; Meteorology: weather parameters, crop-weather advisory; Precision Farming: System of Crop Intensification, organic farming;

2. Soil and Water Conservation: Major soil types, soil fertility, fertilisers, soil erosion, soil conservation, watershed management

3. Water Resources: Irrigation Management: types of irrigation, sources of irrigation, crop-water requirement, command area development, water conservation techniques, micro-irrigation, irrigation pumps, major, medium and minor irrigation.

4. Farm and Agri Engineering: Farm Machinery and Power, Sources of power on the farm- human, animal, mechanical, electrical, wind, solar and biomass, biofuels, water harvesting structures, farm ponds, watershed management, Agro Processing, Controlled and modified storage, perishable food storage, godowns, bins and grain silos.

5. Plantation & Horticulture: Definition, meaning and its branches. Agronomic practices and production technology of various plantation and horticulture crops. Post-harvest management, value and supply chain management of Plantation and Horticulture crops.

6. Animal Husbandry: Farm animals and their role in Indian economy, Animal husbandry methods in India, common terms pertaining to different species of livestock, Utility classification of breeds of cattle. Introduction to common feeds and fodders, their classification and utility. Introduction to poultry industry in India (past, present and future status), Common terms pertaining to poultry production and management. Concept of mixed farming and its relevance to socio-economic conditions of farmers in India. Complimentary and obligatory nature of livestock and poultry production with that of agricultural farming

7. Fisheries: Fisheries resources, management and exploitation – freshwater, brackish water and marine; Aquaculture- Inland and marine; biotechnology; post-harvest technology. Importance of fisheries in India. Common terms pertaining to fish production.

8. Forestry: Basic concepts of Forest and Forestry. Principles of silviculture, forest mensuration, forest management and forest economics. Concepts of social forestry, agroforestry, joint forest management. Forest policy and legislation in India, India State of Forest Report 2015. Recent developments under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

9. Agriculture Extensions: Its importance and role, methods of evaluation of extension programmes, Role of Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s (KVK) in dissemination of Agricultural technologies.

10. Ecology and Climate Change: Ecology and its relevance to man, natural resources, their sustainable management and conservation. Causes of climate change, Green House Gases (GHG), major GHG emitting countries, climate analysis, distinguish between adaptation and mitigation, climate change impact to agriculture and rural livelihood, carbon credit, IPCC, UNFCCC, CoP meetings, funding mechanisms for climate change projects, initiatives by Govt of India, NAPCC, SAPCC, INDC.

11. Present Scenario of Indian Agriculture and Allied activities: recent trends, major challenges in agriculture measures to enhance viability of agriculture. Factors of Production in agriculture; Agricultural Finance and Marketing; Impact of Globalization on Indian Agriculture and issues of Food Security; Concept and Types of Farm Management.

12. Rural Development: Concept of Rural Area, Structure of the Indian Rural Economy - Importance and role of the rural sector in India- Economic, Social and Demographic Characteristics of the Indian rural economy, causes of Rural Backwardness.

13. Rural population in India: Occupational structure, Farmers, Agricultural Labourers, Artisans, Handicrafts, Traders, Forest dwellers/tribes and others in rural India- Trends of change in rural population and rural work force; problems and conditions of rural labour; Issues and challenges in Handlooms

14. Panchayati Raj Institutions: Functions and Working. MGNREGA, NRLM – Aajeevika, Rural Drinking water Programmes, Swachh Bharat, Rural Housing, PURA and other rural development programmes.

Phase-2: NABARD Grade A Mains Syllabus

Sections

Topics

English

Essay, Précis writing, Comprehension and Business/Office Correspondence. The paper on English shall be framed in a manner to assess the writing skills including expressions and understanding the topic.

Economic and Social Issues (ESI) and Agriculture and Rural Development (ARD)

Economic and Social Issues (ESI)

1. Nature of Indian Economy - Structural and Institutional features – Economic underdevelopment – Opening up the Indian Economy – Globalisation – Economic Reforms in India – Privatisation. 

2. Inflation – Trends in Inflation & their Impact on National Economy and Individual Income.

3. Poverty Alleviation and Employment Generation in India – Rural and Urban – Measurement of Poverty – Poverty Alleviation Programmes of the Government.

4. Population Trends – Population Growth and Economic Development -Population Policy in India. 

5. Agriculture – Characteristics / Status – Technical and Institutional changes in Indian Agriculture – Agricultural performance – Issues in Food Security in India – Non Institutional and Institutional Agencies in rural credit. 

6. Industry – Industrial and Labour Policy – Industrial performance – Regional Imbalance in India’s Industrial Development – Public Sector Enterprises. 

7. Rural banking and financial institutions in India – Reforms in Banking/ Financial sector.

8. Globalisation of Economy – Role of International Funding Institutions – IMF & World Bank – WTO – Regional Economic Co-operation. 

9. Social Structure in India – Multiculturalism – Demographic trends – Urbanisation and Migration – Gender Issues Joint family system – Social Infrastructure – Education – Health and Environment. 

10. Education – Status & System of Education – Socio-Economic Problems associated with Illiteracy – Educational relevance and educational wastage – Educational Policy for India.

11. Social Justice - Problems of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes – socio-economic programs for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and other backward classes. Positive Discrimination in favor of the underprivileged

12. Social Movements

13. Indian Political Systems

14. Human Development

15. Current Economic & Social Issues

 

Rural Development (ARD)

1. Agriculture: definition, meaning and its branches; Agronomy: definition, meaning and scope of agronomy; Classification of field crops: Factors affecting crop production, Agro Climatic Zones; Cropping Systems: Definition and types of cropping systems. Problems of dry land agriculture Seed production: seed processing, seed village; Meteorology: weather parameters, crop-weather advisory; Precision Farming: System of Crop Intensification, organic farming;

2. Soil and Water Conservation: Major soil types, soil fertility, fertilisers, soil erosion, soil conservation, watershed management

3. Water Resources: Irrigation Management: types of irrigation, sources of irrigation, crop-water requirement, command area development, water conservation techniques, micro-irrigation, irrigation pumps, major, medium and minor irrigation.

4. Farm and Agri Engineering: Farm Machinery and Power, Sources of power on the farm- human, animal, mechanical, electrical, wind, solar and biomass, biofuels, water harvesting structures, farm ponds, watershed management, Agro Processing, Controlled and modified storage, perishable food storage, godowns, bins and grain silos.

5. Plantation & Horticulture: Definition, meaning and its branches. Agronomic practices and production technology of various plantation and horticulture crops. Post-harvest management, value and supply chain management of Plantation and Horticulture crops.

6. Animal Husbandry: Farm animals and their role in Indian economy, Animal husbandry methods in India, common terms pertaining to different species of livestock, Utility classification of breeds of cattle. Introduction to common feeds and fodders, their classification and utility. Introduction to poultry industry in India (past, present and future status), Common terms pertaining to poultry production and management. Concept of mixed farming and its relevance to socio-economic conditions of farmers in India. Complimentary and obligatory nature of livestock and poultry production with that of agricultural farming

7. Fisheries: Fisheries resources, management and exploitation – freshwater, brackish water and marine; Aquaculture- Inland and marine; biotechnology; post-harvest technology. Importance of fisheries in India. Common terms pertaining to fish production.

8. Forestry: Basic concepts of Forest and Forestry. Principles of silviculture, forest mensuration, forest management and forest economics. Concepts of social forestry, agroforestry, joint forest management. Forest policy and legislation in India, India State of Forest Report 2015. Recent developments under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

9. Agriculture Extensions: Its importance and role, methods of evaluation of extension programmes, Role of Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s (KVK) in dissemination of Agricultural technologies.

10. Ecology and Climate Change: Ecology and its relevance to man, natural resources, their sustainable management and conservation. Causes of climate change, Green House Gases (GHG), major GHG emitting countries, climate analysis, distinguish between adaptation and mitigation, climate change impact to agriculture and rural livelihood, carbon credit, IPCC, UNFCCC, CoP meetings, funding mechanisms for climate change projects, initiatives by Govt of India, NAPCC, SAPCC, INDC.

11. Present Scenario of Indian Agriculture and Allied activities: recent trends, major challenges in agriculture measures to enhance viability of agriculture. Factors of Production in agriculture; Agricultural Finance and Marketing; Impact of Globalization on Indian Agriculture and issues of Food Security; Concept and Types of Farm Management.

12. Rural Development: Concept of Rural Area, Structure of the Indian Rural Economy - Importance and role of the rural sector in India- Economic, Social and Demographic Characteristics of the Indian rural economy, causes of Rural Backwardness.

13. Rural population in India: Occupational structure, Farmers, Agricultural Labourers, Artisans, Handicrafts, Traders, Forest dwellers/tribes and others in rural India- Trends of change in rural population and rural work force; problems and conditions of rural labour; Issues and challenges in Handlooms

14. Panchayati Raj Institutions: Functions and Working. MGNREGA, NRLM – Aajeevika, Rural Drinking water Programmes, Swachh Bharat, Rural Housing, PURA and other rural development programmes.

NABARD Grade A Application Form 2022 (Link Inactive)

