NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, How to Apply 170 Vacancies

NABARD has announced recruitment for 170 Grade A vacancies in the RDBS/Rajbhasha/Protocol & Security Service. Detailed NABARD Grade A Notification PDF to be released shortly.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and (Protocol & Security Service). Candidates will be able to apply online for NABARD Grade A posts from 18th July 2022 onwards.

About NABARD

NABARD is an all India Apex Organization, wholly owned by Government of India and is equal opportunity employer.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates NABARD Grade A Notification 2022 12th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 18th July 2022 Last Date to Apply for NABARD Grade A 7th August 2022 NABARD Grade A Prelims Admit Card To be notified NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) To be notified NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card To be notified NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) To be notified

NABARD Grade A Recruitment Vacancy 2022

Post Name Vacancies Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) 161 Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) 7 Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.) 3

NABARD Grade A Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates applying for NABARD Grade A 2022 must be:

Nationality

Indian Citizen

Age Limit

For the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS/ Rajbhasha)

Candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on 1st July 2022.

For the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocol & Security Service)

Candidate must be between 25 and 40 Years of age as on 1st July 2022.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

For the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS/ Rajbhasha)

Category Age relaxation (In years) OBC 3 years SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 5 years PWBD (General) 10 years PWBD (OBC) 13 years PWBD (SC/ST) 15 years

For the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocol & Security Service)

No age relaxation for any category.

Educational Qualifications

For the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS) Educational Qualifications General Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC . Agriculture Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/ Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution. Agriculture Engineering Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Agriculture Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution. Animal Husbandry Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Veterinary Sciences / Animal Husbandry with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate. Fisheries Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Fisheries Science with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate. Forestry Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Forestry with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate. Plantation/Horticulture Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Horticulture with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate. Land Development-Soil Science Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with 60% marks (PWBD applicants - 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants - 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution. Water Resources Bachelor’s degree in Hydrology/Applied Hydrology or Geology/Applied Geology with Hydrogeology /Irrigation /Water Supply & sanitation as one of the subjects with 60% marks (PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Hydrology/Applied Hydrology or Geology/Applied Geology with Hydrogeology /Irrigation /Water Supply & sanitation as one of the subjects with 55% marks in aggregate (PWBD applicants 50%) from a recognized University. Finance BBA (Finance/Banking) / BMS (Finance/Banking) with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) OR Two years full time P.G. Diploma in Management (Finance) / Full time MBA (Finance) degree with 55% (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 50%) from Institutions / Universities recognized by GoI /UGC with Bachelor's Degree in any discipline. Candidates will be required to submit a certificate from Institution/University regarding specialization in finance OR Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants - 55%) OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before 01-07-2021 OR CFA. Computer and Information Technology Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR a post graduate degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university.

For the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Rajbhasha)

(i) Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) or equivalent in aggregate

AND

(ii) PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice-versa from any recognized University. Candidates must have studied English and Hindi as subjects in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course.

OR

Master’s Degree in HINDI with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%). Candidates must have studied English as main/ elective subject in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course.

OR

Master’s Degree in ENGLISH with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%). Candidates must have studied Hindi as main/elective subject in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course.

NOTE:

(i) Candidates must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice/versa.

(ii) A candidate can apply only for ONE Post/Discipline of his / her choice. In case of multiple applications across or within disciplines for Grade A (RDBS), only the last application submitted will be considered valid and fee against all other applications will be forfeited.

(iii) A candidate can apply for Assistant Manager (RDBS/Rajbhasha) under only one option from among the options given in Table-1. It is clarified that candidate applying for Asst. Manager (RDBS) - General cannot apply for another discipline and vice versa. Similarly, candidates applying for Asst. Manager (Rajbhasha) cannot apply for Asst. Manager (RDBS) and vice versa.

Some Universities/Institutes do not award Class or percentage of marks and allot Aggregate Grade Points (e.g. CGPA/OGPA/CPI, etc.). In case University/Institute defines criteria for conversion of Aggregate Grade Point into Class and/or percentage of marks, the same will be accepted. However, where the University/Institute does not define criteria for conversion of Aggregate Grade Point into Class and/or percentage of marks, the undefined parameter(s) would be worked out as under:

Equivalent CGPA/ OGPA/ CPI or similar terminologies allotted on a 10-point scale Class / Division Aggregate % of Marks 6.75 I (First) 60% 6.25 II (Second) 55% 5.75 II (Second) 50% 5.25 II (Second) 45%

Experience

For the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocol & Security Service)

Candidates should be an Officer with a minimum of five years' of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force holding a valid Ex-Serviceman Identity Card.

Emergency Commissioned Officers/Short Service Commissioned Officers should have rendered at least five years continuous Military Service and should have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment Selection Process 2022

Selection process for Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) will be in three Phases as furnished below:

(i) Preliminary Exam

(ii) Mains Exam

(iii) Interview

Selection process for Grade A (Protocol & Security Service) will be in three Phases as furnished below:

Selection will be through Interview of shortlisted candidates. The Bank reserves the right to raise the minimum experience in order to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Interview commensurate with the number of vacancies.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates will be able to apply online for NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022 through the link provided below or the official website of NABARD from 18th July 2022 onwards. Click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

NOTE: No other means/ mode of application will be accepted. The application form should be filled in English only. Option for the use of Hindi language will be available for the Online/Main Examination/ Interview.

(ii) To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will be sent at the given email ID and mobile number.

(iii) Carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible. The name of the candidate or his /her Father/ Husband etc. should be spelt correctly in the application as it appears in the Certificates / Mark sheets as well as valid ID Proof brought for the examination. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature.

(iv) Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature detailed under point "C". Modify details, if required, and click on 'FINAL SUBMIT' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

(v) Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. The application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process can be completed by following the instructions. Payment can be made by using only Master/Visa/Rupay Debit or Credit Cards or Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash cards/Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

NOTE: After submitting your payment information in the online application form, PLEASE WAIT FOR THE INTIMATION FROM THE SERVER. DO NOT PRESS BACK OR REFRESH BUTTON IN ORDER TO AVOID DOUBLE CHARGE.

(vi) On successful completion of the transaction, an e-Receipt will be generated. Non-generation of 'E-Receipt' indicates PAYMENT FAILURE. On failure of payment, Candidates are advised to login again using their Provisional Registration Number and Password and repeat the process of payment.

(vii) Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-Receipt and online Application Form. Please note that if the same cannot be generated, online transaction may not have been successful.

Application Fee

Applicable Fee is Non Refundable and has to be paid Online. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Category of applicant Application Fee Intimation charges etc Total For SC/ ST/ PWBD NIL Rs 150 Rs 150* For all others Rs 650 Rs 150 Rs 800* Staff @ @ @ @

* Exclusive of applicable GST

@All NABARD employees satisfying the educational qualification criteria would be eligible to apply. They will be required to pay fee/intimation charges as indicated above at the time of online application, which will be reimbursed on submission of fee receipt only to those employees of NABARD (Staff Candidates) who satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post. The status as staff candidate will be verified at the time of interview.

