NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

NABARD Grade A 2022 Online Applications to begin from 18th July 2022. NABARD has announced recruitment for 170 Grade A vacancies in the RDBS/Rajbhasha/Protocol & Security Service. Detailed NABARD Grade A Notification PDF to be released shortly.

NABARD Grade A Salary 2022: The National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from Indian citizens for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) and (Protocol & Security Service). Candidates will be able to apply online for NABARD Grade A posts from 18th July 2022 onwards.

About NABARD

NABARD is an all India Apex Organization, wholly owned by Government of India and is equal opportunity employer.

NABARD Grade A 2022 Calendar

Events Dates NABARD Grade A Notification 2022 12th July 2022 Online Application Start Date 18th July 2022 Last Date to Apply for NABARD Grade A 7th August 2022 NABARD Grade A Prelims Admit Card To be notified NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) To be notified NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card To be notified NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date (RDBS/Rajbhasha) To be notified

NABARD Grade A Recruitment Vacancy 2022

Post Name Vacancies Assistant Manager Grade A (Rural Development Banking Service) 161 Assistant Manager Grade A (Rajbhasha Service) 7 Assistant Manager Grade A (Protocol & Security Service.) 3

NABARD Grade A Job Profile 2022

Grade A RDBS/ Rajbhasha Roles & Responsibilities

Sr. No. Technical Disciplines Skill – sets /Nature of Work 1 Computer and Information Technology Security /Analytics /Database Administration /Application Development/ Networking /Server Management and related fields / Database Analysis (MySQL, Oracle, MSSQL). 2 Finance Treasury Management /Risk management /Handling of regulatory and /or statutory compliances for public issues, retail bonds, etc. 3 Agriculture

Agriculture Engineering

Animal Husbandry

Fisheries

Forestry

Horticulture

LD - Soil Sci.

Minor Irrigation/ Water Resources (i) Identifying and mapping resource potential under related sectors and sub-sectors of rural economy and SWOT analysis thereof, credit-linked planning, preparation of sectoral papers, State Focus Papers, etc. (ii) Meeting requests from client institutions, especially Banks and Government Departments, for periodic updating of techno-financial parameters and unit costs of various developmental activities. (iii) Provision of expert views, advisory services, consultancy, etc. to individual entrepreneurs, Corporates, Institutions, Government Departments, etc. seeking such advice. This may be in contexts of preparation of DPRs, standardization of techno-financial norms with specific reference to new agri-business ventures such as high-value agriculture, value chain financing, processing and value addition, organic farming, etc. (iv) Liaison with National / Regional Research Institutes to support their R&D interventions to develop solutions to field-level technical /operational problems and innovative technologies. (v) Liaison with Line Departments of Central as well as State Governments, ICAR, and State Universities of related disciplines. (vi) Advisory services at the District/State/National level in the operationalization of Government sponsored schemes pertaining to related disciplines. (vii) Representation on various technical committees/ sub-groups constituted by State / National Level institutions etc. towards policy advocacy. (viii) Provision, and simultaneous internal capacity building, in the emerging areas of NABARD’s interest and projects being implemented by NABARD requiring specializations/expertise from related disciplines. (ix) Various areas – suggestions/advice for effective policy formulations and business plans, Appraisal & Monitoring of proposals having NABARD’s interest and/or involvement. Documentation of Success stories and dissemination technology for replication. Any support required related to the technical discipline.

Grade A Protocol & Security Service Roles & Responsibilities

He / She will be responsible for

(i) Watch and Ward arrangements as to internal security, passages, entry and exit points, surveillance through CCTV, monitoring, recording etc. in the Bank's Office Buildings.

(ii) Maintenance/Security of Bank's properties and (iv)Control over the staff deployed for the purpose.

(iii) Protocol duties.

NABARD Grade A Salary 2022

Grade A RDBS/ Rajbhasha Salary

Pay Scale

Selected candidates for Grade A RDBS/ Rajbhasha will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 28,150/- p.m. in the scale of Rs 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)–46600–EB-1750(4)-53600- 2000(1)-55600 applicable to Officers in Grade 'A'.

Allowances

they will be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 70,000/-.

Grade A Protocol & Security Service Salary

Pay Scale

Selected candidates for Grade A Protocol & Security Service will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 28,150/-p.m. in the scale of Rs 28150-1550(4)-34350-1750(7)–46600–EB-1750(4)-53600- 2000(1)-55600 applicable to Officers in Grade ‘A’.

Allowances

They will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Special Allowance and Grade Allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs. 57,300/-.

Additional Perks (Applicable to RDBS/ Rajbhasha/ Protocol & Security Service)

Bank's accommodation subject to availability, reimbursement of expenses for maintenance of vehicle for official purpose, newspaper, telephone charges, book grant, allowance for furnishing of residence, etc. as per eligibility. Free dispensary facility besides reimbursement of medical expenses for OPD treatment / hospitalization as per eligibility. Interest free festival advance, Leave Fare Concession (once in two years for self, spouse and eligible dependents) Loans and Advances at concessional rates of interest for Housing, Car, Education, Consumer articles, Personal computer etc.

Candidates selected for the posts will be governed by the defined contribution to New Pension Scheme (NPS)' in addition to the benefits of Gratuity and Optional Group Term Insurance Plan.

At certain centers, limited number of residential quarters are available. Facility for securing residential accommodation on lease, however, exists at all centers.

Probation Period

Initial appointment of a selected applicant will be on probation for a period of 2 years, which may, at the Bank’s discretion, be extended for a further maximum period of 1 year. All candidates selected for appointment by the Bank are liable to be posted and transferred anywhere in India.

