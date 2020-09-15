Extended- Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020, 155 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online Now @nainitalbank.co.in Before 22 September

Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020: Nainital Bank has released an important notice regarding the extension in the submission of online Application for the post of Probationary Officers in G/S-I and Clerks. All those candidates who had missed the opportunity to fill up the online applications can now submit their applications before 22 September 2020. The online application fee for the aforesaid posts can be submitted by 22 September 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 15 September 2020.

A total of 155 vacancies are notified. Out of which, 75 vacancies are for Probationary Officers and 80 are for Clerks. Interested candidates can check this article for educational qualification, experience, age limit, selection procedure, exam pattern, salary and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of on-line registration of application: 29 August 2020

Closure of registration of application: 29 September 2020

Online Fee Payment: 29 August 2020 to 29 September 2020

Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Posts - 155

Probationary Officer - 75 Posts

Clerk - 80 Posts

Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation/Post Graduation) with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University; Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Probationary Officer - 21 to 30 years

Clerk - 21 to 28 years

Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Probationary Officer -Pay Scale of Rs. 23700 -980/7- 30560- 1145/2- 32850- 1310/7- 42020 plus Special Allowance @ 7.75% of Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance thereon. CTC would be approx. Rs. 7.00 lacs per annum.

Clerk - Pay Scale of Rs. 11765- 655/3- 13730- 815/3- 16175- 980/4- 20095- 1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230-1310/1-31540 Plus Special Allowance @ 7.75% of the Basic Pay with applicable Dearness Allowance.

Selection Criteria for Probationary Officers and Clerk Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Exam Pattern for Probationary Officers and Clerk Posts

Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I will be as given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Version Duration 1. Reasoning 60 60 Only English 45 Minutes 2. English Language 40 40 35 Minutes 3. Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 Minutes 4. General Awareness (with special reference to Banking) 50 50 25 Minutes Total 200 200 145 Minutes

Test details for Clerks will be as given below:

Sr. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Version Duration 1. Reasoning 40 40 35 Minutes 2. English Language 40 40 35 Minutes 3. Computer Knowledge 40 40 Only English 20 Minutes 4. General Awareness (with special reference to Banking) 40 40 20 Minutes 5. Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 35Minutes Total 200 200 145 Minutes

Note: Candidates should note that there will be a penalty of 0.25 Marks for marking each wrong answers in both papers. There will be 5 options for Answer choices per question for Probationary Officer & Clerks.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Download Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Extension Notice

Registration Link

Login

Official Website

How to apply for Nainital Bank PO Clerk Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode from 29 August to 15 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee for Probationary and Clerk Posts