Extended- Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020, 155 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online Now @nainitalbank.co.in Before 22 September

Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020: Nainital Bank has released an important notice regarding the extension in the submission of online Application for the post of Probationary Officers in G/S-I and Clerks. All those candidates who had missed the opportunity to fill up the online applications can now submit their applications before 22 September 2020. The online application fee for the aforesaid posts can be submitted by 22 September 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was 15 September 2020.
A total of 155 vacancies are notified. Out of which, 75 vacancies are for Probationary Officers and 80 are for Clerks. Interested candidates can check this article for educational qualification, experience, age limit, selection procedure, exam pattern, salary and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of on-line registration of application: 29 August 2020
- Closure of registration of application: 29 September 2020
- Online Fee Payment: 29 August 2020 to 29 September 2020
Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total No. Of Posts - 155
- Probationary Officer - 75 Posts
- Clerk - 80 Posts
Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Graduation/Post Graduation) with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University; Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.
Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Probationary Officer - 21 to 30 years
- Clerk - 21 to 28 years
Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Probationary Officer -Pay Scale of Rs. 23700 -980/7- 30560- 1145/2- 32850- 1310/7- 42020 plus Special Allowance @ 7.75% of Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance thereon. CTC would be approx. Rs. 7.00 lacs per annum.
- Clerk - Pay Scale of Rs. 11765- 655/3- 13730- 815/3- 16175- 980/4- 20095- 1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230-1310/1-31540 Plus Special Allowance @ 7.75% of the Basic Pay with applicable Dearness Allowance.
Selection Criteria for Probationary Officers and Clerk Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
Exam Pattern for Probationary Officers and Clerk Posts
Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I will be as given below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of
Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Version
|
Duration
|
1.
|
Reasoning
|
60
|
60
|
Only English
|
45 Minutes
|
2.
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
3.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
|
40 Minutes
|
4.
|
General Awareness (with
special reference to Banking)
|
50
|
50
|
25 Minutes
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
|
145 Minutes
- Test details for Clerks will be as given below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of
Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Version
|
Duration
|
1.
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
|
35 Minutes
|
2.
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
3.
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
Only English
|
20 Minutes
|
4.
|
General Awareness (with
special reference to Banking)
|
40
|
40
|
20 Minutes
|
5.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
|
35Minutes
|
Total
|
|
200
|
200
|
145 Minutes
Note: Candidates should note that there will be a penalty of 0.25 Marks for marking each wrong answers in both papers. There will be 5 options for Answer choices per question for Probationary Officer & Clerks.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Download Nainital Bank Clerk PO Recruitment 2020 Extension Notice
How to apply for Nainital Bank PO Clerk Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply through the online mode from 29 August to 15 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
Application Fee for Probationary and Clerk Posts
- Probationary Officers in Grade/Scale-I - Rs. 2,000/-
- Clerk - Rs. 1500/-