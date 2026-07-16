NALCO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Non-Executive Exam Hall Ticket PDF at nalcoindia.com

NALCO Admit Card 2026: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has released the NALCO Admit Card 2026 for various Non-Executive posts on its official website at www.nalcoindia.com. Candidates who have applied successfully for 268 Non-Executive Personnel Posts against Advt. No. 10260213 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. Candidates will have to carry the NALCO Admit Card 2026 with additional documents including valid Identity proof without which entry in exam venue will be affected. The written exam for the Non-Executive Personnel Posts is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2026.

NALCO Admit Card Download Link 2026

To download the NALCO Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available at the official website. The login credentials can be achieved by the candidates during submission of application process for the Non-Executive posts. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-