NALCO Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Non-Executive Exam Hall Ticket PDF at nalcoindia.com
NALCO Admit Card 2026 Download link has been activated by the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) for various Non-Executive posts on its official website at www.nalcoindia.com. The written exam for 268 Non-Executive Personnel Posts is scheduled on July 27, 2026. Check all details here.
NALCO Admit Card 2026: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has released the NALCO Admit Card 2026 for various Non-Executive posts on its official website at www.nalcoindia.com. Candidates who have applied successfully for 268 Non-Executive Personnel Posts against Advt. No. 10260213 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://mudira.nalcoindia.co.in. Candidates will have to carry the NALCO Admit Card 2026 with additional documents including valid Identity proof without which entry in exam venue will be affected. The written exam for the Non-Executive Personnel Posts is scheduled to be held on July 27, 2026.
NALCO Admit Card Download Link 2026
To download the NALCO Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available at the official website. The login credentials can be achieved by the candidates during submission of application process for the Non-Executive posts. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|NALCO Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
What To Do If Unable To Download NALCO Admit Card 2026
Candidates experiencing trouble in downloading the NALCO Admit Card 2026 then there is no need to panic. You should note that download the call letter depends on various factors including Internet Speed, High traffic and other factors. Apart from these, a large number of applicants trying to download the call letter at the same time etc. and hence if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.
mudira.nalcoindia.co.in NALCO Admit Card 2026: Overview
Earlier National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) had launched the recruitment drive for total 268 Non-Executive Personnel Posts against Advt. No. 10260213 across the country. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Event
|Details
|Organization
|National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)
|Post Name
|Non-Executive Personnel
|Advt. No.
|10260213
|Admit Card Status
|Released
|Number of posts
|268
|Last Date to Download
|27 July 2026
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|Login Credentials
|Registration No./Roll No. and Password/Date of Birth
|Official Website
|www.nalcoindia.com
How to Download NALCO Admit Card 2026 Online?
To download the NALCO Non Executive Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website -www.nalcoindia.com.
- Scroll down and search for the Job section. A new page will appear on the screen.
- Click on the Link displaying as “Download NALCO Admit Card”.
- Log in with your User ID, Password, and captcha code as shown in the image.
- Download and save your admit card for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.