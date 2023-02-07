NAM Jharkhand Recruitment 2022 For 478 CHO Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

National Ayush Mission (NAM) Jharkhand has invited online applications for the 478 CHO Posts on its official website. Check National Ayush Mission (NAM) Jharkhand Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Ayush Mission (NAM) Jharkhand has published notification for the 478 posts of AYUSH Community Health Officer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 15 February 2023 with official website-https://recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates with certain educational qualifications including BAMS/GAMS/BHMS/DHMS BUMS/GUMS from recognized universities with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Date NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 15 February 2023 through the official website.

Vacancy Details NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

AYUSH Community Health Officer-478

Eligibility Criteria NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have BAMS/GAMS/BHMS/DHMS BUMS/GUMS from recognized University/College with Completion of compulsory internship. Candidates must have a valid permanent registration Number from Jharkhand State Ayush Council-Ranchi.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/selection process/how to apply and others of the post.

Age Limit For NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification (As on 1st August 2023):

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum-60 Years

How To Download: NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Ayush Mission (NAM)Jharkhand-https://recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of 478 Contractual Vacancies of Ayush Community Health Officer(CHO) at Jharkhand Ayush Society/Government of Jharkhand Last date to apply - 15/02/2023' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.







NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply NAM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Candidates can apply online for these posts from the official website of National Ayush Mission (NAM)Jharkhand on or before 15 February 2023.