NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 For 210 Various Posts: Apply Online Till March 25

NATS has invited online applications for the 210 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check NATS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) has published notification for recruitment of 210 Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 March 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Degrees/ Diploma in Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Important Date NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Online Application starting date: 13.03.2023

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: 25.03.2023

Last date for applying Calcom Vision Limited, Greater Noida: 30.03.2023

Handing over of rank list to Calcom Vision Limited, Greater Noida: 10.04.2023

Vacancy Details NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Discipline-Diploma Posts

Mechanical Diploma- 10

Electrical Engineering/EEE Diploma -50

Electronics & Communication Engineering- 100

Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering -50

Eligibility Criteria NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Category – (Diploma) Apprentices:-

• Degrees by an Act of Parliament.

• A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical

Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

• A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

How To Download: NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - APPRENTICESHIP' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply NATS Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Notification:

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login detail

Step 1:

Login

Click Establishment Request Menu

Click Find Establishment

Upload Resume

Choose Establishment name

Type ‘Calcom Vision Limited’ and search

Click apply

Click apply again.

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal

Step 1:

Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in

Click Enroll

Complete the application form

A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated.

Note: Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2.

Step 2 :

Login

Click Establishment Request Menu

Click Find Establishment

Upload Resume

Choose Establishment name Type ‘Calcom Vision Limited’ and search

Click apply

Click apply again