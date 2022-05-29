NBCC India Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 39 GM, AGM & Project Manager Posts, Check Salary, & Application Form

NBCC India Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on nbccindia.com. Candidates can check application process, eligibility, qualification, experience, salary and other details here.

NBCC India Recruitment 2022: NBCC (India) Limited has released the notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager (Engineering), Additional General Manager (Marketing), Project Manager (Civil). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 8 June 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 8 June 2022

NBCC India Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

S.No Name of the Post Vacancies 1. General Manager (Engineering) 06 2. Additional General Manager (Marketing) 02 3. Project Manager (Civil) 15 Total 23 Posts

NBCC India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

NBCC India Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

S.No Name of the Post Upper Age Limit 1. General Manager (Engineering) 49 years 2. Additional General Manager (Marketing) 45 years 3. Project Manager (Civil) 37 years

NBCC India Recruitment 2022 Salary

S.No Name of the Post Salary 1. General Manager (Engineering) (E-6) IDA Pay Scale Rs.90,000/- – Rs.2,40,000/- 2. Additional General Manager (Marketing) (E-5) IDA Pay Scale Rs.80,000/- – Rs.2,20,000/- 3. Project Manager (Civil) (E-3) IDA Pay Scale Rs.60,000/- – Rs.1,80,000/-

NBCC India Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 8 June 2022. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.