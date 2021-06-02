NBE Recruitment 2021 for Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant and Jr Accountant Posts, Apply Online @natboard.edu.in

NBE Delhi Jobs Notification 2021: National Board of Examinations (NBE), autonomous organisation under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Senior Assistant and Junior Accountant on its website i.e. natboard.edu.in. Online applications will start from 15 July 2021. The last date for submitting NBE Assistant Form is 14 August 2021.

Candidates will be called for online exam scheduled on 20 September 2021. More details NBE Delhi Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy details, selection process and other details are given below:

Important Dates

Opening date for Submission of On-Line Application - 15 July 2021 (09:00 hrs) Last date for submission of application: 14 August 2021 Date of CBT Exam - 20 September 2021

NBE Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant - 30 Posts Senior Assistant - 8 Posts Junior Accountant - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for NBE Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant and Jr Accountant Posts

Educational and Other Qualification:

Junior Assistant - Passed Senior Secondary Examination from a recognised Board/University recognised by Central/State Govt./UT Administration/Education Authority.Proficiency in use of Computers and Basic Software packages such as Windows/Network Operating System/LAN Architecture. To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBE. Senior Assistant - Degree from recognised University/Board. To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBE. Junior Accountant - Bachelor Degree with Maths or Statics or a Degree in Commerce from a recognise University.To qualify Examination as may be prescribed by NBE

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years (age relaxation for reserved category candidates as govt. norms)

Selection Process for NBE Jr Assistant, Sr Assistant and Jr Accountant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage-I– The Stage-I Examination shall be Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of 200 Questions with maximum marks as 200. The duration of the objective type test shall be of 180 Minutes (Three Page 5 of 14 hour). There will be Negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in CBT. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for SC/ST and 50% for others. Stage-II– The Stage-II Examination (Computer Knowledge/Skill Test) shall be of 100 marks and the time duration shall be 75 minutes. Candidates shall be provided a text in English of approximately 500 words which they shall be required to reproduce on the computer in the same format within 15 minutes for adjudging performance of the candidate on computer

Final merit list for the posts shall be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the CBT (Stage-I) and Computer Knowledge/Skill Test (Stage-II) which will determine their position. If two or more candidates secure equal marks, the candidate older in age shall be placed above. The Merit List/ Select list shall hold good for the period of one year or until the next selection whichever is earlier.

How to apply for NBE Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online only through the link available on the website natboard.edu.in from 15 July 2021 to 14 August 2021.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC - 1500 + 18%GST

SC/ST/PwD/Women - No Fee

NBE Notification Download

NBE Website