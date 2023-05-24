NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Documents List Required to Check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result and Download Marksheet

Nagaland board will announce the class 10th, 12th results today on May 24, 2023. Once released, students who have appeared for the class 12th regular board exams can check and download their marks from the official websites - nbsenl.edu.in. Check details here.

NBSE Result Date 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC and HSSLC results on May 24. The board announced the NBSE class 10th, 12th result date through an official notice. It has been stated in the notice that the result will be declared in the afternoon. However, there is no official confirmation available regarding the declaration of the result timings.

Once released, students who have appeared for the HSLC and HSSLC board exams can download their NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result online at nbsenl.edu.in. They have to use their roll number and other required credentials to download the class 10th and 12th marksheet of Nagaland Board. Along with the announcement of the class 10th, 12th results, the examination authority will also release the result statistics including toppers list, pass percentage on its official website.

List of Websites to Check NBSE Result Date 2023

The Nagaland board class 10th and 12th results can be accessed in online mode. Candidates can check the list of websites mentioned below to check the results.

nbsenagaland.com

nbsenl.edu.in

What are the documents required to check the Nagaland HS marksheet 2023?

Candidates who have given the class 12th board exams that were conducted from ........... 2023 are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them as they need to enter the details in the login window to check the results.

Admit card/ Hall tickets

Roll number

Nagaland Board 12th Result 2023 Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the Nagaland Board Result 2023 for the classes 10th, 12th in the table given below:

Overview Specifications Board name Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) Examination Name Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Exam 2023 Mode of the exam Offline Session 2022-23 Official websites to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 nbsenagaland.com

nbsenl.edu.in Result mode Online Credentials required to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Roll number Result Status To be announced

How to check Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Online?

Students can go through the below-given steps to check and download the Nagaland Class 10th, 12th result through the official website.