NBT Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for PR Assistant, Consultant, Production Executive and Other Posts

NBT Recruitment 2020: National Book Trust has invited application for recruitment to the post of PR Assistant, Consultant, Production Executive and Other. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 13 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for NBT Recruitment 2020: 13 April 2020

NBT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

PR Assistant- 1 Post

Consultant (Establishment) - 1 Post

Production Executive- 1 Post

Admin Executive - 1 Post

Marketing Assistant - 1 Post

NBT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for PR Assistant, Consultant, Production Executive and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PR Assistant-Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university and/or Degree/Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication.

Consultant (Establishment) - Section Officer and above from Central Govt. /Autonomous bodies with minimum of ten years of experience.

Production Executive- Matriculation pass or equivalent with three years Diploma for Printing

Technology from a recognized University.

Admin Executive - Applicants should be Graduates from a reputed University.

Marketing Assistant - degree from a recognized university.

NBT Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

PR Assistant- 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month

Consultant (Establishment) - 45,000 Per Month

Production Executive- 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month

Admin Executive - 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month

Marketing Assistant - 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NBT Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Deputy Director (Estt. & Admn.), National Book Trust, India, New Delhi-110070 on or before 13 April 2020.