NBT Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for PR Assistant, Consultant, Production Executive and Other Posts

NBT Recruitment 2020: National Book Trust has invited application for recruitment to the post of PR Assistant, Consultant, Production Executive and Other. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 13 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application for NBT Recruitment 2020: 13 April 2020
NBT Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- PR Assistant- 1 Post
- Consultant (Establishment) - 1 Post
- Production Executive- 1 Post
- Admin Executive - 1 Post
- Marketing Assistant - 1 Post
NBT Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for PR Assistant, Consultant, Production Executive and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- PR Assistant-Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university and/or Degree/Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication.
- Consultant (Establishment) - Section Officer and above from Central Govt. /Autonomous bodies with minimum of ten years of experience.
- Production Executive- Matriculation pass or equivalent with three years Diploma for Printing
- Technology from a recognized University.
- Admin Executive - Applicants should be Graduates from a reputed University.
- Marketing Assistant - degree from a recognized university.
NBT Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- PR Assistant- 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month
- Consultant (Establishment) - 45,000 Per Month
- Production Executive- 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month
- Admin Executive - 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month
- Marketing Assistant - 30, 000 to 40,000 Per Month
How to apply for NBT Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Deputy Director (Estt. & Admn.), National Book Trust, India, New Delhi-110070 on or before 13 April 2020.