NCERT Book for Class 11 Geography 2023 - 2024 All Chapters, PDF Download

NCERT Books for Class 11 Geography - In this article, we have provided the curated list of chapterwise PDFs of Class 11 Geography books titled ‘Fundamentals of Physical Geography’, ‘Practical Work in Geography’ and ‘India Physical Environment’. The rationalised content is also attached for your reference. The chapterwise PDFs are available to be downloaded in both English and Hindi. 

Class 11 Geography NCERT Textbooks in English and Hindi

Are you a student who needs the NCERT Books for class 11 Geography for CBSE exams? Your search is finished! This article gives organised PDFs for each chapter of the class 11 Geography NCERT textbooks, titled ‘Fundamentals of Physical Geography’, ‘Practical Work in Geography’ and ‘India Physical Environment’. It does not matter if you are studying in English or Hindi, we have got you covered. We have also made the content list simpler to help you understand better. These PDFs for each chapter let you go through the textbook step by step. We know how important it is to study in the language you are comfortable with, so we have made sure the chapter-wise PDFs are available in both English and Hindi. No matter if you like English or Hindi, you can easily get the chapter-wise PDFs in the language you choose.

CBSE Class 11 Geography NCERT Textbook: Fundamentals of Physical Geography

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF (in English)

Chapter PDF (in Hindi)

1.

Geography as a Discipline

Download PDF

Download PDF

2.

The Origin and Evolution of the Earth

Download PDF

Download PDF

3.

Interior of the Earth

Download PDF

Download PDF

4.

Distribution of Oceans and Continents

Download PDF

Download PDF

5.

Geomorphic Processes

Download PDF

Download PDF

6.

Landforms and their Evolution

Download PDF

Download PDF

7.

Composition and Structure of Atmosphere 

Download PDF

Download PDF

8. 

Solar Radiation, Heat Balance and Temperature 

Download PDF

Download PDF

9.

Atmospheric Circulation and Weather Systems

Download PDF

Download PDF

10.

Water in the Atmosphere

Download PDF

Download PDF

11.

World Climate and Climate Change

Download PDF

Download PDF

12.

Water (Oceans)

Download PDF

Download PDF

13.

Movements of Ocean Water

Download PDF

Download PDF

14.

Biodiversity and Conservation 

Download PDF

Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Geography NCERT Textbook: Practical Work in Geography

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF (in English)

Chapter PDF (in Hindi)

1.

Introduction to Maps

Download PDF

Download PDF

2.

Map Scale

Download PDF

Download PDF

3.

Latitude, Longitude and Time

Download PDF

Download PDF

4.

Map Projections

Download PDF

Download PDF

5.

Topographical Maps

Download PDF

Download PDF

6.

Introduction to Remote Sensing

Download PDF

Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Geography NCERT Textbook: India Physical Environment

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF (in English)

Chapter PDF (in Hindi)

1.

India - Location

Download PDF

Download PDF

2.

Structure and Physiography

Download PDF

Download PDF

3.

Drainage System

Download PDF

Download PDF

4.

Climate

Download PDF

Download PDF

5.

Natural Vegetation

Download PDF

Download PDF

6.

Natural Hazards and Disasters

Download PDF

Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Geography NCERT: List of Rationalised Content

The content in this textbook was rationalised for 2022-23. The same textbook is continued for 2023-24. 

How are CBSE Class 11 Geography NCERT Textbooks Helpful for Exams?

Whеn you arе gеtting rеady for your gеography еxams, having thе right study matеrials can rеally hеlp you do wеll. Thе class 11 Gеography NCERT tеxtbooks arе likе thе main sourcе that еvеryonе agrееs on. Thеy givе you a lot of advantagеs that can rеally hеlp you do grеat in your gеography еxams.  Hеrе is why thе class 11 Gеography NCERT tеxtbooks arе rеally important for your еxam prеparation:

  1. Thеy covеr еvеrything you nееd to know and usе simplе words that arе еasy to undеrstand. 
  2. Thеy hеlp you undеrstand concеpts clеarly and givе you information you can trust. 
  3. Thе contеnt is madе to hеlp you with еxams,  and thе chaptеrs arе organizеd in a smart way. 
  4. Thеy havе hеlpful picturеs and еxеrcisеs to practicе,  with quеstions to answеr. 
  5. Thеy arе a good starting point for morе advancеd lеarning,  they are еasy to gеt, and thеy do not cost a lot.  

FAQ

Is the NCERT book for class 11 Geography pdf download available in Hindi also?

Yes, students can refer to this article to download the chapterwise pdf of NCERT book for class 11 Geography in Hindi also.

Should I refer to NCERT Books for class 11 Geography CBSE all chapters?

Yes, to gain a better understanding of the art concepts and score well in exams, the students must refer to NCERT Books for class 11 Geography CBSE all chapters.

Is the NCERT Textbook for class 11 Geography available to be downloaded?

Yes, students can refer to this article to download the chapterwise pdf of NCERT Textbook for class 11 Geography.
