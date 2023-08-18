Explainer

NCERT Book for Class 11 History 2023 - 2024 All Chapters, PDF Download

NCERT Books for Class 11 History - In this article, we have provided the curated list of chapterwise PDFs of Class 11 History book titled ‘Themes in World History’ and the rationalised content is also attached for your reference. The chapterwise PDFs are available to be downloaded in both English and Hindi. 

Class 11 History NCERT Textbook

Are you a student seeking convenient access to NCERT Book for class 11 History for CBSE examinations? Look no further! This article brings you an organised collection of chapterwise PDFs from the class 11 History NCERT textbook titled 'Themes in World History'. Whether you are studying in English or Hindi, we have got you covered. Additionally, we have included rationalised content to further aid your understanding. With this compilation of chapterwise PDFs, you can navigate the book's content systematically. We understand the importance of studying in your preferred language. Considering this we have made the chapterwise PDFs available in both English and Hindi. Whether you are more comfortable with English or prefer studying in Hindi, you can access the chapterwise PDFs in the language of your choice.

CBSE Class 11 History NCERT Textbook: Themes in World History

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF (in English)

Chapter PDF (in Hindi)

1. 

Writing and City Life

Download PDF

Download PDF

2. 

An Empire Across Three Continents

Download PDF

Download PDF

3. 

Nomadic Empires

Download PDF

Download PDF

4. 

The Three Orders

Download PDF

Download PDF

5. 

Changing Cultural Traditions 

Download PDF

Download PDF

6. 

Displacing Indigenous People

Download PDF

Download PDF

7. 

Paths to Modernisation

Download PDF

Download PDF

 

CBSE Class 11 History NCERT: List of Rationalised Content

The content in this textbook was rationalised for 2022-23. The same textbook is continued for 2023-24. 

CBSE Class 11 History NCERT - Chapterwise MCQs for Revision 

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks are known for their comprehensive and informative content, providing students with a strong foundation in various subjects. One such subject is History, which introduces students to the fundamental concepts of ancient, medieval and modern history, its functions, and the role of individuals and institutions within it. To help students assess their understanding of the subject, CBSE Class 11 History Chapter wise MCQs are provided here: 

MCQs for Chapter 1: Writing and City Life

MCQs for Chapter 2: An Empire Across Three Continents

MCQs for Chapter 3: Nomadic Empires

MCQs for Chapter 4: The Three Orders

MCQs for Chapter 5: Changing Cultural Traditions

MCQs for Chapter 6: Displacing Indigenous People

MCQs for Chapter 7: Paths to Modernisation 

How are CBSE Class 11 History NCERT Textbooks Helpful for Exams?

While preparing for history exams, having the right study materials can make a significant difference in your performance. Class 11 History NCERT textbook, often considered as the foundational resource, offers a plethora of benefits that can greatly assist you in acing your history exams. Here is why class 11 History NCERT textbook is an indispensable resource for your exam preparation: 

  1. Comprehensive Coverage and Simplified Language 
  2. Concept Clarity and Authentic Information 
  3. Exam-Oriented Content and Well-Organised Chapters 
  4. Supporting Visuals and Exercises and Questions 
  5. Foundation for Advanced Study, Availability and Affordability

FAQ

Is the NCERT book for class 11 History pdf download available in Hindi also?

Yes, students can refer to this article to download the chapterwise pdf of NCERT book for class 11 History in Hindi also.

Should I refer to NCERT Books for class 11 History CBSE all chapters?

Yes, to gain a better understanding of the historical events and score well in exams, the students must refer to NCERT Books for class 11 History CBSE all chapters.

Is the NCERT Textbook for class 11 History available to be downloaded?

Yes, students can refer to this article to download the chapterwise pdf of NCERT Textbook for class 11 History.
