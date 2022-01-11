NCERT Recruitment 2022 for 54 posts of Consultant, Office Assistant and other Posts, Apply @ncert.nic.in

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on ncert.nic.in for 54 vacancies of consultant, office assistant and other details.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant (Academic), Consultant (Academic), Project Associate/ Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate, Junior Project Fellow, Office Assistant, and Accountant. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 January 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 15 January 2022

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant (Academic)- 5 Posts

Consultant (Academic) - 29 Posts

Project Associate- 5 Posts

Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate - 5 Posts

Junior Project Fellow - 12 Posts

Office Assistant - 1 Post

Accountant - 1 Post

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultant (Academic)- Post-Graduation Degree in Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Commerce/Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Education/ Psychology/ Computer Science from recognized university/Institute with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Consultant (Academic) - Post-Graduation Degree in Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Commerce/Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Education/ Psychology/ Computer Science from recognized university/Institute with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Project Associate/Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate - - Post-Graduation Degree in Statistics/ Mathematics / Commerce/ Economics/ Education from recognized university/institute with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Junior Project Fellow - Post Graduation Degree in Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Commerce/Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Education/ Psychology/ Computer Science/ from recognized university/Institute with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Office Assistant, Accountant - Graduate in any discipline.

Download NCERT Recruitment 2022 Notification

NCERT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview in online/face to-face mode, to be decided later. The notice of interview will be sent on the email id submitted in the google form.

How to apply for NCERT Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online through the google form given in the hyperlinked PDF. The applications can be submitted on or before 15 January 2022.