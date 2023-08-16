NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 338 Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Northern Coal Fields Ltd (NCL) has published notice for the 338 Operators and other posts on the official website. Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Vacancy, and more.

Get all the details of NCL Operator Recruitment 2023 here, apply online link

NCL Operator Recruitment 2023 Notification: Northern Coal Fields Ltd (NCL) has invited online application for the 338 various posts including HEMM Operator (Trainee); namely, Shovel Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Surface Miner Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee) & Others on its official website.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test. Applicants should note that they will be allowed to appear in the Computer Based Test only on the basis of their eligibility as mentioned in the online application form.

NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 9, 2023

Closing date of application: August 31, 2023

Tentative date of downloading the admit card: Will be intimated

Tentative Date of Computer Based Test: Will be intimated

Tentative date of declaration of results: Will be intimated





NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Shovel Operator (Trainee)-35

Dumper Operator (Trainee)-221

Surface Miner Operator (Trainee)-25

Dozer Operator (Trainee) -37

Grader Operator (Trainee)-6

Pay Loader Operator (Trainee)-2

Crane Operator (Trainee)-12

NCL Eligibility 2023

Minimum Essential Qualification