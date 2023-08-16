NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 338 Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

NCL Operator Recruitment 2023 Notification: Northern Coal Fields Ltd (NCL) has invited online application for the 338 various posts including HEMM Operator (Trainee); namely, Shovel Operator (Trainee), Dumper Operator (Trainee), Surface Miner Operator (Trainee), Dozer Operator (Trainee), Grader Operator (Trainee), Pay Loader Operator (Trainee) & Others on its official website.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test. Applicants should note that they will be allowed to appear in the Computer Based Test only on the basis of their eligibility as mentioned in the online application form.
NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 9, 2023
- Closing date of application: August 31, 2023
- Tentative date of downloading the admit card: Will be intimated
- Tentative Date of Computer Based Test: Will be intimated
- Tentative date of declaration of results: Will be intimated
NCL Operator Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Shovel Operator (Trainee)-35
- Dumper Operator (Trainee)-221
- Surface Miner Operator (Trainee)-25
- Dozer Operator (Trainee) -37
- Grader Operator (Trainee)-6
- Pay Loader Operator (Trainee)-2
- Crane Operator (Trainee)-12
NCL Eligibility 2023
Minimum Essential Qualification
- Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s).
- Valid HMV/ Transport License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Selection Process:Selection will be done through a written test followed by an interview of only those candidates who will qualify the written test. Candidates will be called for an interview in the ratio of 1:5 based on performance in the written test in the respective category.
NCL Operator Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
NCL Operator Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
- You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website- www.nclcil.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link Career> Recruitment> Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment of various posts of HEMM Operator (Trainee) >Apply online on the homepage.
- Step 3: Go through the provisions of the complete Employment Notification carefully for assessing eligibility.
- Step 4: You are required to enter all the information correctly in the online application form and upload the documents as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 5: Now follow the guidelines and provide the credentials as given on the notification.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.